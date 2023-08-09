RIMERSBURG – Southern Clarion County Community Days returns to Rimersburg this Saturday and Sunday with a beefed up lineup of family friendly events.
“We’re excited to be going into our second year,” festival organizer Dan Burkett said. “We’ve expanded activities for this year’s festival.”
Hosted by the Southern Clarion Police Association, the festival benefits the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department.
“Over the past year, we’ve been able to help them get a new police cruiser and other equipment,” Burkett said of the association’s efforts, noting that the group helps relive taxpayer costs related to the regional police force.
Festivities get underway at 11 a.m. on Saturday, as bingo games will be held in the Rimersburg Community Building along Main Street until 1 p.m., featuring a $275 jackpot.
Food vendors will be set up off Main Street in the community parking lot, and will include Ezra Dogs, No Bull Concessions, the Korner Restaurant, Forest Fire BBQ, JC Brick Oven, Rimersburg Hose Co., Rimersburg Senior Center, Sugar Coma Sweets and the Union Music Association.
Saturday’s schedule also includes the Touch-a-Truck event from 2 to 5 p.m. along Main Street, featuring a variety of work trucks and other vehicles for kids to check out.
A pie eating contest begins at 3 p.m.
“We’re looking for 10 adults and 10 children for the pie eating contest,” organizer Lisa Kerle said, noting that the children’s division will be for kids under age 12.
The Community Days Parade, organized by Pat Stewart and her family, steps off from the Rimersburg Fairgrounds at 6 p.m., making its way down Lawsonham and Main streets. In addition to community groups and floats, the parade will also mark the first appearance of the newly combined Union/A-C Valley marching band.
Following the parade, live music along Main Street will feature Tessa Magagnotti and Jesse Kelley. The musical acts are scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.
Throughout the day, there will be several children’s games set up in the parking lot area.
On Sunday, the car cruise returns to Rimersburg.
“Last year we had around 300 cars,” Burkett said, explaining that the first 200 cars to register will receive dash plaques. A limited number of T-shirts will be sold for $15 each, and there will be door prizes for those who register their vehicles.
In past years, the cars have lined Main Street and several side streets, as well as a number of parking lots in town. The car cruise will officially be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, a community hymn sing will be held in the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park along Main Street.
Burkett said he hopes people will come out and support the festival, its vendors and the regional police department.
“Things are looking up for the police department,” he said, adding that although staffing issues have hit the department in recent years, a recently graduated officer has joined the police force, and two more cadets are attending training programs at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, to join the SCCRPD at the end of the year.
The regional police department serves Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs.