KITTANNING – Armstrong County Commissioner Pat Fabian was recently elected president of the 15-county Northwest County Commissioners Association (NWCCA).
Fabian led the first quarterly NWCCA meeting of 2023 recently in Coudersport, Potter County.
Potter County Commissioners Nancy Grupp and Barry Hayman welcomed the group. The meeting agenda consisted of reports from Todd Snovel, Chief Leadership and Engagement Officer from County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP); committee reports from Warren County Commissioner Tricia Durin (District I representative) and Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler (District II representative); and a presentation by Cory Johnson, partner from Zelenkofske Axelrod LCC.
Following the meeting, members toured the Eliot Ness Museum.
The Northwest County Commissioners Association is a regional organization comprised of fifteen member-counties in northwestern Pennsylvania including Armstrong, Butler, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Indiana, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter and Venango.
Also at the meeting were representatives from the offices of Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Robert Casey and Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson.
The association meets quarterly to share information, conduct educational presentations and discuss issues that have an impact on counties with state and federal officials.
Fabian was elected the 2023 president of the group in November, with Kim Geyer of Butler County serving as vice-president. It is Fabian’s second time as president.
“The NWCCA is the strongest and most organized group of counties in the commonwealth,” Fabian stated. “I am once again excited to serve in this position over the next year and look forward to continuing to enhance the collaboration and communication in the Northwest Region of Pennsylvania.”