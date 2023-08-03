KARSON RANKIN OF Rimersburg (right) shows the Grand Champion Steer during the annual 4-H Livestock Auction at the Clarion County Fair on Friday, July 28. Weighing in at 1,390 pounds, the champion steer was purchased by Chad Hollenbaugh (left) for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market at a total cost of $4,170. For results and photos from the auction, see inside today’s paper.