ALCOLA – Of all the events not scheduled for last week’s Clarion County Fair, the one that may have had the most success amid the rainy weather would have been a mud bog.
Of course, those leaving the fairgrounds on Saturday night may have felt treated to a bonus mud bog in some of the parking lot areas.
“It was probably one of the rainiest, wet weeks we’ve ever had,” Clarion County Fair board president Josh Minich said on Tuesday, looking back over the July 23-29 event at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
During his 10-year tenure as fair president, Minich said this year’s fair experienced the first time a show had to be canceled due to the weather, with the Tuesday night, July 25, truck pulls called off because the pulling track was too soft and muddy. The main tractor pulls on Friday night, July 28, were also shortened when yet another passing rain storm soaked the track even more.
Despite all the weather challenges — which, at times, seemed to be centered only above the fairgrounds, with clear skies elsewhere in the area — Minich said Fair Week was still a success.
“It was a good week, attendance was up,” he said. “Not our best year, but not our worst year. It was solid.”
Minich pointed to the fairgrounds, which were filled with more vendors than in recent memory, including several more food vendors.
He also said the fair received good feedback on the nightly shows that were able to be held, as well as the daily side shows offered this year.
The drag races held on Monday, July 24, continue to be popular, Minich said, with people asking for more opportunities throughout the year to hold races at the park. The same for tractor and truck pulls, he added.
“We’re actively discussing it and looking at dates where we could hold some stand-alone events,” he said.
Also looking ahead, Minich said the fair will host its first ever Gun Bingo at the park skating rink on Saturday, Sept. 23. He said tickets to the event can be purchased by calling the fair office, or from any fair board member. Tickets are also available at M&S Meats, Hetricks Farm Supply, A-Plus in New Bethlehem and Palmers Country Store.
With the 2023 fair now in the books, Minich said planning has already begun for next year’s fair.
“We can’t announce anything yet, but we’re already booking shows for next year,” he said.
“And we want to know what people want to see,” Minich added. “More animal shows? More thrill shows? We want to hear ideas of what people want.”
He said that the fair is also open to ideas when it comes to food vendors.
“What do people want to eat?” he asked. “If you find a vendor you like at other fairs and festivals, let us know who they are and we can reach out to them.”
Minich said the fair and park are continuing to make upgrades to accommodate more vendors.
With the 85th Clarion County Fair now in the rearview mirror, Minich thanked everyone for coming out this year, and expressed his appreciation for the community and the fair’s many sponsors.
“We want to thank all of our fine 2023 sponsors,” he said. “Without them, the show could not go on.”
The 2024 Clarion County Fair will be held July 21-27.