ALCOLA – With the start of the 85th edition of the Clarion County Fair about a month away, the Fair’s president is not only looking forward to another big year of events, but happy to dispel some rumors about the July 23-29 event.
“Lately we have had a few small issues arise that have caused some rumors or questions about this year’s fair,” Clarion County Fair president Josh Minich said in a statement issued on Monday. “I am here to dispel those rumors and grant you some assurances.
“First off, the elected officers and directors of the Clarion County Fair have not changed,” he continued. “I am still acting as the president of the organization and have been for slightly over nine years now. The very seasoned board of directors and leaders are also still all in place.”
Minich said the rumors center around “minor rule changes and changes to the process with some other animal shows.”
“These changes caused some confusion and some issues, but are being — and mostly have been — resolved,” he said in the statement. “I can assure you that every decision made by these directors is in the best interest of the exhibitors, their families and our community.”
Minich said that the fair is solid when it comes to finances as well.
“Thanks to the many great businesses and families coming on board as sponsors, we are growing and moving towards the future,” he explained. “We refer to the small issues as growing pains, but one thing to always remember with growing pains is the fact that you are growing! We at the Clarion County Fair hope to continue to only grow bigger and better to be able to better service our communities.”
Looking to next month’s start of the fair, Minich said he is blown away just thinking about the event’s 85th anniversary year.
“Wow, imagine that — 85 years,” he said. “That is a whole lot of funnel cakes, strombolis, pizzas and old fashioned milkshakes. That also represents a lot of good wholesome family fun and many generations of friendly competitions and building friendships. It is so great walking through the barns, talking to some of our exhibitors and their families. It’s hard to believe that we have many young exhibitors that are third or fourth generations showing at the Clarion County Fair.”
Minich said that he and the entire fair board is excited for the fair to begin.
“For all of us, it is down to that crunch time. The final time to make sure everything is as perfect as it can be to welcome our friends, and neighbors from near and far,” Minich said. “For many, the fair is just one week a year. For the board of directors, committee people and all of our many volunteers, it is a year-long process. This process truly is a labor of love.”
Minich added that the fair’s board members are not paid, but are all volunteers.
“Our team has worked tirelessly to put together a very nice showcase for everyone throughout the week,” he said. “With many thanks to all of our dedicated sponsors and donors throughout the community, we have been able to keep our prices low. We again this year will be holding our pay-one-price ticket fee down to $10. To attempt to help out even more, we offer advance tickets for sale right up until July 22. These tickets are only $8. That small fee gets you free parking, grounds access, rides, grandstand seating for the main shows, access to all the livestock exhibits, home and garden building, bingo, concession stands and much much more. On Wednesday this year, we will again offer our half-price Family Day admission.”
He said that half-price day on July 26 not only includes all the attractions as the other days, but a doubleheader of grandstand events that evening.
“We will first feature Charlie Wyant with the Sermon on the Mount show, then clear the area and bring in the East Coast Pro Wrestling,” Minich said. “We decided to add more to this day to give everyone in our community an affordable option to enjoy your Clarion County Fair.’
Minich said it is also not too late to visit the fair’s website to check out the opportunities available to take part as an exhibitor at the fair or become a sponsor. Additional details about Fair Week will be made available soon in The Leader-Vindicator and on the fair’s website and Facebook page.