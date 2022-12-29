LIMESTONE TWP. – A 55-year-old Fairmount City man was charged following an alleged altercation on Dec. 20 at approximately 6:50 p.m. in Limestone Township.
James Emory Smith was charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a home along Olean Trail for a report of a 911 hang-up call. Troopers arrived on scene around 7:15 p.m. and spoke with Kimberly Lipinski who alleged that she had been assaulted by Smith.
Lipinski reportedly told police that Smith had thrown an unknown object at her, causing a laceration on her foot.
Also, while she was laying on the couch, Smith allegedly struck her in the head several times with a metal spoon and threatened to kill her, stating that she better call 911.
In fear for her life, reports state, Lipinski called for help.
Police said an actively bleeding laceration was observed on Lipinski’s foot.
During an interview at the scene, Smith reportedly denied the allegations.
Charges against Smith were filed Dec. 21 by Trooper Leopold Cleveland.