ALCOLA – With the Clarion County Fair less than a month away, organizers are putting the final touches on everything from grandstand entertainment to the 4-H livestock auction. But all the action in the far corner of the fairgrounds centers on the skating rink, the epicenter of the Home and Family Living exhibits and competition.
Lori Belfield is one of the organizers for this quieter part of the annual fair — quiet only in the sense that large animals are not standing outside the skating rink that does double duty as an exhibition hall one week a year.
“Of course, we are having the usual competitions showcasing vegetables, canned and baked goods, all kinds of needlework, plus some newer categories,” she said.
While many of the regular entrants in the various categories are veterans of the fair circuit, it is always a mission of the Home and Family Living division to encourage younger participants to enter at least one of the categories.
“Once they find out about how they can win actual premium money along with the ribbons, the kids show more interest,” she said.
Along with the apple pies, the canned green beans and the best pair of crocheted slippers in two counties, the Home and Family Contests will include a decorated-boot competition, something a little new this year.
Belfield said that the annual coloring competition, open to all ages, always attracts a lot of entrants. But the really big competitive category is the annual quilt block contest, at least to the quilters who filter through the doors during fair week.
Proceeds from the quilt-block contest have been earmarked to help fund the fair’s Memorial Award.
“There may have been a fall-off in some of the home and garden categories over the years,” Belfield said, “because the world has changed a lot. Now it has changed again, and the kids get a lot more interested when they find out they can win actual cash.”
Children and teens are not the only ones delving into bygone skills and crafts. Adult participation seems to be up as more people relearn food-growing and preservation techniques from bygone days.
Manufacturers had a difficult time keeping up with the demand for canning jars and lids since COVID, but supplies have stabilized. That is a very good thing for all the Home and Family Living contestants during fair season in 2023.
The Home and Family Living contests are open to anyone, and feature a wide range of categories for all ages to take part. The Clarion County Fair’s premium book, which lists all the contest categories and prizes, can be found on the fair’s website at www.clarioncountyfair.com.
Entries are accepted at the skating rink building at Redbank Valley Municipal Park from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Pre-registered items only may be entered from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.