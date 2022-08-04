ALCOLA – It was a record-setting night for the Clarion County Fair’s 2022 4-H Livestock Auction, as support from the large crowd of business representatives, area officials and community members broke several records for prices paid per pound for the large selection of steers, goats, lambs and swine up for bid.

During last Friday night’s event, held in the large barn at the fairgrounds inside the Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the crowd of local buyers raised a total of $202,002.70 for young farmers who raised animals over the past year to show and sell at the fair.

