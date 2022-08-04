ALCOLA – It was a record-setting night for the Clarion County Fair’s 2022 4-H Livestock Auction, as support from the large crowd of business representatives, area officials and community members broke several records for prices paid per pound for the large selection of steers, goats, lambs and swine up for bid.
During last Friday night’s event, held in the large barn at the fairgrounds inside the Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the crowd of local buyers raised a total of $202,002.70 for young farmers who raised animals over the past year to show and sell at the fair.
As part of the annual auction since its start 34 years ago, father and son Gary and Dan Rankin of Rankin Auction Services of Clarion took bids on 74 animals, weighing a combined total of 38,694 pounds.
The following are the results of the Friday, July 29 auction:
Market Steer
• Grand Champion Beef, 1,430 pounds, shown by Kate Grafton of Mayport — purchased by Paul Hollobaugh for Pine Run Farms, $3,789.50.
• Grand Champion Carcass Steer, 1,470 pounds, shown by Landree Wilson of Templeton — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $4,042.50.
• Reserve Champion Beef, 1,460 pounds, shown by Colton Cicciarelli of New Bethlehem — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $7,300.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Steer, 1,415 pounds, shown by Bailey Snyder of Mayport — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $5,023.25.
• Supreme Project Beef, 1,335 pounds, shown by Olivia Maleski of Clymer — purchased by Charles Leach for Charles P. Leach Agency Inc., $3,337.50.
• Home Bred Steer, 1,345 pounds, shown by Karson Rankin of Rimersburg — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, $5,043.75.
• County Bred Steer, 1,210 pounds, shown by Landree Wilson of Templeton — purchased by Kevin Neal for Kevin Neal Auction Service, $1,603.25.
• County Bred Steer, 1,210 pounds, shown by Landree Wilson of Templeton — purchased by Neal Racing Stable, $1,603.25.
• Champion Angus Steer, 1,405 pounds, shown by Libby Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Steve Blackburn for PA Grain Processing, $3,653.
• Reserve Champion Angus, 1,220 pounds, shown by David Maleski of Clymer — purchased by Brad Heeter for Heeter Lumber, $4,026.
• Market Steer, 1,240 pounds, shown by Jeb Rapp of Mayport — purchased by Rich Shirey for ECM Exploration Inc., $3,472.
• Market Steer, 1,210 pounds, shown by Marissa Smith of Sligo — purchased by Jason Barnett for Smith, Bertocchi, Arbaugh & Hall, $2,964.50.
• Market Steer, 1,250 pounds, shown by Cammie Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & Air, $3,625.
• Market Steer, 1,120 pounds, shown by Hunter Hetrick of New Bethlehem — purchased by Ferringer Enterprise, $2,968.
• Market Steer, 1,265 pounds, shown by Cole Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Ryan Flick for CBF Contracting, $3,415.50.
• Market Steer, 1,180 pounds, shown by Kendra Smith of Sligo — purchased by State Rep. Donna Oberlander, $3,068.
• Market Steer, 1,275 pounds, shown by Mya Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Garrett and Amanda Rankin, $3,952.50.
• Market Steer, 1,460 pounds, shown by Caine Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $4,234.
• Market Steer, 966 pounds, shown by Brandon Smith of Hawthorn — purchased by Oesterling’s Feed Company, $2,608.20.
• Market Steer, 1,255 pounds, shown by Jordan Smith of Hawthorn — purchased by Steve Blackburn for PA Grain Processing, $3,012.
• Market Steer, 1,360 pounds, shown by Broc Monrean of Fairmount City — purchased by Hetricks Farm Supply, $4,352.
Meat Rabbit
• Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen, 15 pounds, shown by Madison Murphy of Rimersburg — purchased by Tanner Kerle for TK Dustless Blasting, $300.
• Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen, 15 pounds, shown by Madison Murphy of Rimersburg — purchased by Lisa Kerle, $200.
• Grand Champion Rabbit Meat Pen, scholarship, 15 pounds, shown by Madison Murphy of Rimersburg — purchased by Longview Farms, $200.
Market Goat
• Grand Champion Goat, Supreme Project Goat, 87 pounds, shown by Jasmine Joiner of Mayport — purchased by Blacksheep Salvage, $2,610.
• Reserve Grand Champion Goat, 96 pounds, shown by Jacob Minich of Fairmount City — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $2,304.
• Grand Champion Carcass Goat, 65 pounds, shown by Regina Snyder of Corsica — purchased by Jim and Sheila Snyder, $1,430.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Goat, 96 pounds, shown by Jacob Minich of Fairmount City — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $2,112.
• Home Bred Market Goat, 99 pounds, shown by Regina Snyder of Corsica — purchased by JBS Angus, $1,386.
• County Bred Market Goat, 89 pounds, shown by Kaylee Boozer of New Bethlehem — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $1,246.
• Market Goat, 83 pounds, shown by Dalton Traister of Templeton — purchased by Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank, $1,328.
• Market Goat, 74 pounds, shown by Jed Manno of Brookville — purchased by Animal Hospital of Punxsutawney, $1,036.
• Market Goat, 94 pounds, shown by Kynlee Boozer of New Bethlehem — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, $1,316.
• Market Goat, 88 pounds, shown by Kylie King of Emlenton — purchased by Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder, $1,232.
Market Lamb
• Grand Champion Market Lamb, 135 pounds, shown by Iris Reitz of Fairmount City — purhcased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, $2,160.
• Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Supreme Project Lamb, 132 pounds, shown by Lilliane Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Rapp Cattle Co., $2,244.
• Grand Champion Carcass Lamb, 119 pounds, shown by Lilliane Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Michelle Cessna for Hightech, $2,380.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb, 125 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Doug Wilson for Wilson Hardwoods, $1,875.
• Home Bred Market Lamb, 112 pounds, shown by Emelia Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Brody Toy for Toy Drilling LLC, $2,128.
• County Bred Market Lamb, 116 pounds, shown by Brielle Hornberger of Fairmount City — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $2,204.
• Market Lamb, 109 pounds, shown by Kale Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Michelle Cessna for Creps, $2,398.
• Market Lamb, 96 pounds, shown by Manny Reitz of Fairmount City — purchased by Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, $2,016.
• Market Lamb, 121 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Munsee Law, $1,089.
• Market Lamb, 121 pounds, shown by Mackenna Rankin of New Bethlehem — purchased by Rex Munsee for Munsee Investigations, $1,089.
• Market Lamb, 142 pounds, shown by Adriana Horvath of Rimersburg — purchased by Bobbi Wood for Family Farm & Home, $1,988.
Market Swine
• Grand Champion Market Swine, 260 pounds, shown by Marshall Nolf of Mayport — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $3,250.
• Reserve Grand Champion Swine, 278 pounds, shown by Kade Minnick of Rimersburg — purchased by Mike Kennemuth for Kennemuth Farms, $2,363.
• Grand Champion Carcass Swine, 269 pounds, shown by Kade Minnick of Rimersburg — purchased by Tanner Kerle for TK Dustless Blasting, $1,076.
• Grand Champion Carcass Swine, 269 pounds, shown by Kade Minnick of Rimersburg — purchased by Joel Kerle for the Joel Kerle Family, $1,076.
• Reserve Champion Carcass Swine, 271 pounds, shown by Josie Kriebel of Sligo — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $4,200.50.
• Supreme Project Swine, 221 pounds, shown by Sarah Cotton of Knox — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $3,094.
• Home Bred Market Swine, 259 pounds, shown by Landon Hornberger of New Bethlehem — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, $2,978.50.
• County Bred Swine, Reserve Champion X Bred Heavyweight, 273 pounds, shown by Bailey Snyder of Mayport — purchased by Mike Kennemuth for Kennemuth Farms, $3,958.50.
• Champion Purebred Swine, 267 pounds, shown by Rylynn Kiehl of New Bethlehem — purchased by Richard Shilling for Rich & Sons, $2,403.
• Champion X Bred Lightweight Swine, 243 pounds, shown by Drew Byers of Fairmount City — purchased by Joe and Doreen Hemm for H&L Concrete, $2,430.
• Reserve Champion Purebred Swine, 231 pounds, shown by Dylen Coder of Brockway — purchased by Meatheads, $1,039.50.
• Reserve Champion X Bred Lightweight Swine, 220 pounds, shown by Mareah Heller of Knox — purchased by Knox Country Farm Supply, $1,870.
• Reserve Champion X Bred Middleweight, 256 pounds, shown by Leyton Barger of Rimersburg — purchased by Ryan Flick for CBF Contracting, $3,456.
• Market Swine, 214 pounds, shown by Braxten Bish of Rimersburg — purchased by Jim Kifer for Clarion County Community Bank, $2,140.
• Market Swine, 248 pounds, shown by Ella Rizzo of Rimersburg — purchased by J & C Custom Meats, $2,604.
• Market Swine, 295 pounds, shown by Isabella Faulk of New Bethlehem — purchased by Lenae Lasher for PJ Greco, $2,065.
• Market Swine, 200 pounds, shown by Wyatt Byers of Fairmount City — purchased by Tim Burkett for R&S Machine, $2,400.
• Market Swine, 224 pounds, shown by Luke Grafton of Mayport — purchased by Tyler Ruby, $1,904.
• Market Swine, 234 pounds, shown by Madeliene McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $1,989.
• Market Swine, 251 pounds, shown by Brayden Collazzo of Rimersburg — purchased by Nealey Greenawalt for Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, $1,631.50.
• Market Swine, 256 pounds, shown by Bella Wheeler of Knox — purchased by Brad Heeter for Heeter Lumber, $2,560.
• Market Swine, 262 pounds, shown by Hudson Bish of Rimersburg — purchased by Barrett Busing, $851.50.
• Market Swine, 262 pounds, shown by Hudson Bish of Rimersburg — purchased by Red Bank Mills, $851.50
• Market Swine, 268 pounds, shown by Lillian Myers of Rimersburg — purchased by Amerikohl, $4,020.
• Market Swine, scholarship, 268 pounds, shown by Lillian Myers of Rimersburg — purchased by Michelle Myers for M & M Pizza, $1,072.
• Market Swine, 276 pounds, shown by Heagen McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Jim Snyder for J&J Snyder, Inc., $2,208.
• Market Swine, 293 pounds, shown by Nolan Barnett of Templeton — purchased by Oesterling’s Feed Company, $2,783.50.
• Market Swine, 202 pounds, shown by Derick Pinge of Brockway — purchased by Meatheads, $1,818.
• Market Swine, 240 pounds, shown by Easton Bish of Templeton — purchased by Red Bank Mills, $960.
• Market Swine, 240 pounds, shown by Easton Bish of Templeton — purchased by Barrett Busing, $960.
• Market Swine, 258 pounds, shown by Brayden McCauley of New Bethlehem — purchased by Luke Brown for Primerica, $1,806.
• Market Swine, 263 pounds, shown by Thomas Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Seneca Resources, $1,841.
• Market Swine, 273 pounds, shown by Lucas Short of Rimersburg — purchased by Eric Gibson for Reaper Logistics, LLC, $1,638.
• Market Swine, 278 pounds, shown by Josie Kriebel of Sligo — purchased by Swartfager Welding, $2,085.
• Market Swine, 222 pounds, shown by Becca Wagner of Tionestsa — purchased by Matt Hepler for Hepler Meats, $1,887.
• Market Swine, 245 pounds, shown by Jaron Minich of New Bethlehem — purchased by Michael Minich for Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion, $2,450.
• Market Swine, 280 pounds, shown by Isaac Allio of Tionesta — purchased by Dan Hurrelbrink for Eden, $1,540.
The following businesses donated $100 to the scholarship fund:
Cottonwood Equine, J M Truck and Trailer and Fabrication, J M Leasing, PJ Greco, Charles P. Leach Agency, Inc., Clarion County Community Bank, G&G Gas, Eric & Heather Gourley, Larry Gourley, CBF Contracting, Meatheads, Sweet Breeze Farms, Tyler Ruby, Rich & Sons, Kennemuth Farms, Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meat Market, State Rep. Donna Oberlander, Lisa Kerle, J&C Custom Meats, The Joel Kerle Family, TK Dustless Blasting, Barnett Farms, Reaper Logistics LLC, Bill’s Service Co., Eric & Darla Fox, Eden, Rankin’s Auction Service, Georgi Grafton, B&W Smith Excavating, J&J Snyder, Inc., Justin & Marcy Monrean, Hillside Acres, Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, & Air, Ben Kundick, Nolf Chrysler-Dodge, Mayport Mercantile, H & L Concrete, 4 D Farms, Seneca Resources, PA Grain Processing, JBS Angus, Barrett Busing, R&S Machine, Jim & Shelia Snyder, Judy Hetrick, Heeter Lumber, Dylan Kirkpatrick, Oesterling’s Feed Company, Manno Construction, Jeffery Hornberger, Clarion Rehab, Hetricks Farm Supply, RDM Goliath, Swartfager Welding, Knox Country Farm Supply, Clarion Printing, Longview Farms, Shirey Overhead Doors, Toy Drilling LLC.