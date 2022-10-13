NEW BETHLEHEM – In her 2013 acceptance speech for the Arthur Ashe honor, American television broadcaster, and breast cancer survivor, Robin Roberts said, “When fear knocks, let faith answer the door.”
One area woman knows firsthand the power of Roberts’ words as she relies on her faith to navigate her through her own breast cancer journey.
Samantha Smith of Sligo (Clarion County) was diagnosed with breast cancer in early March of this year.
“I actually found a lump myself in November 2020,” said Smith, a Redbank Valley High School graduate and current dental hygienist at Dr. Thomas Kaminsky’s office in New Bethlehem, noting that after undergoing a mammogram and ultrasound, she was told that the lump in her left breast was benign. “They said it wasn’t suspicious.”
Fast forward to early 2022 to her annual women’s wellness visit, where Smith’s doctor ordered a second mammogram and ultrasound to compare with the original results, as well as a biopsy.
Smith said she learned the results of the biopsy alone at home.
“I started freaking out a little bit,” she said, pointing out that she had a gut feeling that the results were going to show that she had cancer. “It was hard reading it for yourself and not being able to talk to someone right away.”
Smith said she found out later that a second smaller, suspicious-looking nodule next to the larger lump was possibly overlooked in the first set of tests.
“I’m not going to lie, my very first thought was fear,” she said of her diagnosis, explaining that she immediately began thinking of all the time that had passed since the initial tests, and her two young children, Brielle, 9, and Braden, 7. “I still worry about my kids the most.”
In just a few short days, Smith said she underwent CT and bone scans, and had tests to determine her receptor type so a treatment plan could be compiled.
“When all of that came back, the plan was to do chemotherapy,” Smith said.
Initially, she explained, she underwent four rounds of AC chemotherapy — which includes a combination of hydrochloride (Adriamycin) and cyclophosphamide — every two weeks, followed by 12 weekly treatments with paclitaxel (Taxol).
“That ended about two weeks ago,” she said, adding that while her oncologist is through Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, she completed her chemo treatments at Butler Health System Cancer Care in Clarion.
“They have been absolutely phenomenal,” Smith continued of the local cancer center staff, noting that they were able to schedule treatments right away and are quick to respond to questions or concerns.
With chemotherapy now behind her, Smith said that if all goes according to plan, she will undergo a unilateral mastectomy on Oct. 14, followed by radiation.
“Surgery is what I’m hoping for,” she said, explaining, however, that the results of a routine three-month bone scan have to show that nothing has changed with an inconclusive spot on her back before the surgery can take place. “I’m hoping that my scan comes back fine and we can move forward with the proposed treatment plan.”
With regard to the radiation, Smith said she will once again be staying local, but this time at the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center at ACMH in Kittanning which utilizes an Active Breathing Coordinator (ABC), an advanced radiation therapy technology that provides patients with left-side breast cancer the most protection from radiation to their hearts.
While staying positive during such a scary and uncertain time can be challenging, Smith said she relies on the love of her family and her faith in God.
“There’s no other way,” she said, noting that she believes that everything happens according to God’s plan and she’s just along for the ride. “There are some tough moments and tough days, but I give my worries to God and they all go away.”
Smith said she also draws strength in recalling her mother’s own fight with breast cancer and how she was able to take her own diagnosis in stride because of her own faith.
“I feel like looking at her as my role model has really helped me in that way too,” she said.
When asked what she would tell someone who is facing the same diagnosis, Smith urged other cancer patients to advocate for themselves at every step of the journey.
“If you don’t push for yourself for things, it won’t happen,” she said.
Smith also encouraged others to take each day as it comes.
“Sometimes it’s day by day, other times it’s just moment by moment,” she said.
Humbled by the way the community has rallied around her, Smith said she hopes to one day be able to pay it forward and help others facing similar situations.
“It’s so close to my heart,” she said. “I just feel like that is my calling right now.”