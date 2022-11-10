RIMERSBURG – Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library is hosting its second annual Fall Art Show at the library.
Art must be brought to the library no later than 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Categories include painting, drawing, photography, hand crafted items (crochet, quilting, woodwork, etc.), sculpture and other.
Each category will be awarded first, second and third place ribbons. Overall show winners will receive Amazon gift cards of $100 for first prize, $75 for second prize and $50 for third prize.
All ages are welcome to participate.
Entrants are encouraged to display their work in the library’s first Fall Art Gala fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The focus of the event will be on showcasing the art and artists of Clarion County.
This semi-formal event will include free child care, appetizers, beverages — including a tasting table provided by Porchvue Winery — a Chinese Auction and a 50/50 raffle, made possible by sponsors.
All proceeds directly benefit the library’s Summer Reading program and children’s programming.
No tickets are necessary. Entry is by donation.
For more information, call the library at (814) 473-3800 or stop in to make a donation.