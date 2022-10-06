EAST BRADY – East Brady Borough officials showed support earlier this week for a new fall festival set for next weekend in the borough.
The Bridgeview Crossing Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the site of the former J&K Service Center along Water Street.
“It’s nice that somebody is doing something like this,” borough council president Barb Mortimer told her fellow council members at their Oct. 4 meeting, suggesting that the borough purchase cornstalks and ribbon to decorate some telephone poles to coincide with the festival. “I think it’s nice to support them.”
Councilman Joe Hillwig, the former owner of J&K Service Center, agreed, pointing out that the festival “sounds like it’s going to be a pretty big deal,” with several vendors set up at the site.
“It sounds like it’s going to be pretty nice,” he said.
Mortimer said that the cost for the cornstalks and ribbon would not exceed $150, and a motion to purchase the decorations passed unanimously by the six council members in attendance — councilman Denny King was absent.
Following the meeting, Bridgeview Crossing owners Amy and Ryan McKivigan said that the first annual Fall Festival will feature food, libations, speciality coffee, various crafts and pumpkins from area vendors.
“The goal is to bring the community together for a fun, family-filled day,” the couple said, noting that while they live in Butler, they own a camp in East Brady. “We thought it would be nice to bring something different to the community and allow small businesses to showcase their endeavors.”
According to the McKivigans, Bridgeview Crossing is an outdoor rental location that will be offering spaces for vendors to showcase their items beginning in April 2023.
For more information, visit Bridgeview Crossing on Facebook.
In other business at Tuesday evening’s meeting, borough engineer Rick Barnett reported that work is winding down on East Brady’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program projects at the playground and along Lehner Street.
With regard to the playground project, Barnett said that mulch has been spread, and the basketball court was repaved and new lines have been drawn.
“The spring toy is at the distributor’s place and should be installed this week or next week,” he said.
Barnett reported that progress has also been made on the Lehner Street sewer project, including the installation of new stormwater and sanitary sewer pipes, and inlets.
“We added another inlet to better catch the water coming down Clarion Street,” Barnett said, explaining that he hopes the new inlet will help mitigate ice problems this winter.
Paving will hopefully take place next week.
“Hopefully we’ll be done by the end of next week,” Barnett said of the Lehner Street project.
Other Business
• Trick-or-Treat in East Brady will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
• Approval was given for borough employees to purchase, if necessary, and install “Watch Children” signs along the 400 Block of Purdum Street.
• Council members said that they are weighing their options for remedies to deter turkey vultures from taking up residence at the water standpipe.
• Officials approved the purchase of manhole protectors at a cost of $932.
• Mortimer reported that East Brady is expecting to receive around $39,000 in Liquid Fuels funding for 2023.