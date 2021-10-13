ALCOLA – Two events will be hosted at Redbank Valley Municipal Park this weekend.
A scholastic book fair will be held on Friday, Oct. 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. located in the blue building at the park.
There will be a fall festival at the park on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. hosted by Redbank Valley Elementary PTO.
Activities will include: crafts, games, hayrides, a free outdoor movie showing of Disney’s “Spooky Buddies” at dark and more.
Bring a chair or blanket to the outdoor movie showing.
The food booth will be open.
All are welcome to attend.