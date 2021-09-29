DISTANT – A new Halloween-themed photo op in Distant could not only lead to prizes for lucky photographers, but to also help remember those who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is my attempt to kick start my idea, and garner support in the process, and have some fun while doing it,” James Shilling of Distant said recently about the Halloween display he has set up at Sweet Delights, off Route 28/66 in Distant.
It’s not the first time Shilling has partnered with the ice cream and food business to benefit local groups and Mother Nature.
“Last spring, thanks to community support, I was successful in my second year of selling sunflowers at Sweet Delights,” Shilling said, noting that during two years of sunflower sales, he raised $4,000 that was divided between the Distant Volunteer Fire Company and the Redbank Valley Church Association’s food pantry.
He also cited his “experiment” from last year, which he dubbed, “Plant a Tree For Me.” During that effort, Shilling gave away more than 2,000 stratified live oak acorn seeds.
“And if they were all planted, that’s a lot of trees that will make our world cleaner and greener,” he said.
Now, this fall, Shilling said the Haunted Halloween display will be set up through the end of October at Sweet Delights. It features a ghoul driving an antique tractor, along with pumpkins that Shilling grew, a creepy tombstone and a large American flag.
“Bring yourself and your munchkins to Sweet Delights and enter our picture contest,” Shilling said. “There will be plenty of time throughout the month of October to participate safely outside practicing social distancing.”
He announced that three prize winners will be selected from those who take photos at the display and post them on a special Facebook page. First place will receive a $75 gift card to Sweet Delights, with second place receiving a $50 gift card. The winner in the pet photo category receives a $50 Walmart gift card.
“So bring your kiddos and pets have some fun, and maybe win a prize,” Shilling said, noting that there is no charge to take photos and enter the contest, however donations are appreciated.
“All proceeds will go to the National Tree Memorial foundation,” Shilling said, explaining that the nonprofit organization is being developed to “acquire land to plant trees as a living memorial to those we have lost in this tragic pandemic.” He noted that the organization is “strictly dedicated for its stated purpose, and will be nonpolitical, and nondenominational.”
“This pandemic has been a national tragedy with numbers that will soon exceed our greatest national tragedy, which was our Civil War,” Shilling said. “We can only pray that this scourge will end soon, and our nation will return to normal. This pandemic has touched every corner of our country with a death toll presently of 670,000. Someone we know has lost a family member, that has left a gaping hole in their hearts. No words written, or spoken can fill the hurtful void of a loved one who has left us before their time.”
“This living tree memorial will be dedicated to the ones you love,” Shilling said, urging people to upload their photos from the display to “National Tree Memorial” page on Facebook. “Look for a pinned post at the top of the page to upload your photo in the comment section.”