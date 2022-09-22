COOKSBURG – The following programs have been scheduled this fall at Cook Forest State Park:

• Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. — “Walk with Friends: Baker Trail Ramble.” Join Friends of Cook Forest for a hike along the Baker Trail from Iron Bridge Road to the Fish and Boat Commission launch area below Gravel Lick. The group will meet at the Park Office and drive to the starting point, then carpool back to Iron Bridge Road at the end. This easy, mostly downhill hike follows old logging roads along scenic Cather’s Run.

