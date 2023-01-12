CLARION – Faller’s Furniture has served Clarion County since 1867, and on Monday, Jan. 2, the family opened its new Clarion store at 443 South Fifth Avenue.
Purchasing the former Comet Market building and engineering a dramatic reinvention of the space, doors opened Monday to a 13,000-square-foot floor display of furniture, all on one floor.
“We worked from September to the end of December and now, in January, we’re opening our new store,” said Greg Faller. “We started this project with an auction in August of all the Comet fixtures, and then the construction started in September. Since then, we’ve been in the building mode for the new store at what we’re calling The Plaza.”
Faller said although they were planning a grand opening in February, at the end of January, there will be Open Houses.
“We’re going to advertise some Open Houses and then just invite people in,” Faller said. “Just five days ago there was nothing in there.”
The new store will offer more furniture than the Main Street store because The Plaza will also include a warehouse. Previously, a warehouse in Fryburg was used to maintain stock for the Clarion store, but the Fryburg warehouse will only be used for overflow.
“This will probably be more attractive to people because of just one floor,” Faller continued. “There are so many advantages to this with easier parking. All in one floor is easier displaying for us. Having the warehouse right here, if we have something in stock, and you want to take it with you, it’s right here — where before, it would have been in Fryburg, and then we’d had to run back and forth.”
Faller’s Furniture has 10 employees and could use a couple more, just like nearly every other business, according to Faller.
“We want to support the community just as this community has supported us for all of these years — originally in Fryburg and then 22 years ago moving to Main Street. It serves us well and helps the community,” Faller said. “The before and after results are just amazing.”
Faller also explained that he and his wife Roberta see this move as freeing up time for them.
“Roberta and I probably won’t ever retire. But we wanted to have some freedom,” he said. “Moving from Main Street to here and having everything in one location allows us to gain that freedom.”
Nevertheless, Faller’s Furniture will continue the legacy with their son, Evan.
“We’ve been in business the last 175 years over five generations,” Faller explained. “My son Evan, who will be taking over, is the fifth generation. At our new location, we should see our 200th year anniversary.
“Evan knows the furniture business inside and out. He also runs the Wizard Furniture Computer Software Company, and that ties in naturally with Faller’s. It’s a no-brainer because he deals with computer software daily and knows the industry.”
Greg and Roberta’s son Adam directs Faller’s Funeral Home in Fryburg and helps run the Fryburg Old Treasures Depot.
The Main Street building is for sale, and Faller said there are people interested in purchasing it.
“If all this fails in a couple of months, or after we get fully transformed, I won’t let the building sit empty,” Faller said. “I’ll put an antique mall in there until it is sold.”