CLARION – Family Farm & Home has announced that it is on the grow again with the opening of its 67th store, coming in October to Clarion.
This will be the retailer’s second Pennsylvania location, and will occupy the former JCPenney site, on the south side of the Route 68 Clarion Mall.
A soft opening will be held on Oct. 14, with a grand opening to be announced.
Family Farm & Home is a Michigan-based, family-owned and operated company with a focus on local community and customer service. Having experienced significant growth since opening its first three locations in 2002, FFH currently operates more than 60 stores in the midwest.
Core departments include feed and accessories for pets, horses and livestock, as well as farming supplies. The chain also offers products for home heating, lawn and garden, hardware, automotive, work clothing, footwear and more.
Family Farm & Home’s mission is to treat customers like family and to help them work smarter and faster by providing the best quality products and expert advice to get the job done, at prices that make sense.
As with all of its locations, when FFH opens its Clarion location, one of its goals is to be active in and promote the rural lifestyle of the Clarion community and surrounding areas.
“We truly are your trusted resource, just down the road,” said Tim Fansler, Co-President and Chief Merchandising Officer. “Our focus on superior customer service through in-depth product knowledge and training, paired with our extensive and competitively priced assortments, make us the ideal one stop shop.”
To lead this endeavor, Family Farm & Home has entrusted Bobbi Wood, a Clarion native who enjoys the rural lifestyle, including hunting and fishing. After serving in the U.S. Army for eight years, including a year in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom, she returned to the area, where she’s worked retail and management in both hardware and farm stores. Wood and her knowledgeable staff are eager to serve the Clarion community.
To learn more, visit www.familyfarmandhome.com.