NEW BETHLEHEM – Following a nearly two-year hiatus, a popular family painting event recently returned to the Redbank Valley School District, thanks to contributions from two area organizations.
On June 1 and 2, more than 150 elementary students and their families once again gathered in the high school cafeteria to showcase their artistic abilities at the Family Paint Night hosted by the Redbank Valley Elementary PTO.
“It was a true joy to see all of the kids and their loved ones come out and enjoy paint night this year,” PTO president Laura Neiswonger said. “It’s been a tough couple of years with the district cutting elementary art and with COVID, but seeing the smiles and creativity really put into perspective how important the arts are here in our community.”
According to Neiswonger, Family Paint Night started as an annual event to bring elementary families together through art. After a few successful years, the program fell by the wayside in the wake of the district’s failed referendum, which resulted in the elimination of the elementary art program, and soon after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Redbank Valley Elementary PTO was approached last summer about bringing back the Family Paint Night,” she said, noting that when PTO officials agreed to help resurrect the event, the sports boosters donated $500 to kickstart the project.
While the initial donation helped considerably, Neiswonger said that more funding was needed to cover the expense of the program. It was that need that led Neiswonger to a national PTO Facebook group that showcased the Walmart Community Grant. Grants are awarded directly from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to non-profits across the country that operate on a local level.
“Others had luck in receiving the grants, and they encouraged us to apply,” she said of the Walmart grant, adding that once registered on the site, Redbank’s PTO was able to apply for grants through multiple Walmart stores.
After submitting applications to three area stores, PTO officials were notified in mid-October that the Clarion location had approved the request and would be granting the organization $1,500 in support of its efforts to promote arts and education to Redbank Valley students and their families.
Although ongoing COVID restrictions in the fall forced the PTO to postpone the paint night until this spring, Neiswonger said more than 250 students and family members showed interest in the event.
“We had so many families sign up [that] we had to hold two paint nights,” she said.
As part of the free evening events, students and their families created their own canvas paintings from instructions facilitated by Joy Horner and Candace Snyder, Redbank Valley mothers and owners of the A.R.T. Place in New Bethlehem.
“Joy and I were so glad to see art being reintroduced to the younger students who haven’t been fortunate enough to have it during school hours,” Snyder said. “That was always one of our biggest goals at the art studio.”
“We had so much fun,” Neiswonger added, crediting the success of the paint nights to district administration and teachers for their support and volunteering their time at the event, as well as the families who attended. “You could really tell that the families enjoyed the event.”
She also said that the PTO wouldn’t have been able to offer the event free of charge to district families without sponsor donations and the Walmart grant.
“It really took everyone’s help to pull it off,” Neiswonger said, pointing out that the PTO plans to continue hosting the event in the future as long as fundraising efforts, community support and local sponsorships are successful.
Donations for the Family Paint Night can be sent to Redbank Valley Elementary PTO, 600 Vine Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Checks should include Family Paint Night on the memo line, and all donations are tax exempt.
“We are looking forward to continuing the paint night tradition as long as the funding is available,” Neiswonger said.