POTTER CO. – Lucille Rutkowski-Hood and Harriet Rutkowski-Hood, daughters of Michelle Rutkowski and Hank Hood, participated in the 2023 Potter County Fair in Millport which was held July 30 to Aug. 5.
With roots in the Redbank Valley area, they are the granddaughters of Gary and Sis Rutkowski and great-nieces of Deborah Jo Rutkowski.
Harriet, a first year showman, won 2023 Potter County Fair Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog with her 259-pound pig.
Lucille showed her market lamb, winning 2023 Potter County Fair Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb and was third over all with her market hog.
At the Junior Livestock Sale, Harriet’s hog sold for $14 a pound and Lucy’s lamb sold for $8 a pound.