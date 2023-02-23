WENTLINGS CORNERS – Concerns with broadband internet access and the growth of solar power arrays topped the discussion at the annual legislative breakfast held last Friday by the Clarion, Venango, Forest County Farm Bureau.
The event gave local Farm Bureau members a chance to discuss hot button issues with representatives from the state Farm Bureau, as well as local legislators and county officials.
On hand for the event at the Big Country restaurant at Wentlings Corners, near Knox, were state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) and state Rep. R. Lee James (R-Seneca), as well as representatives from the offices of Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Howard) and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion).
Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius were also on hand, along with Venango County Commissioners Sam Breene, Mike Dulaney and Albert “Chip” Abramovic.
With Farm Bureau member Bud Wills leading the discussion, members started off on the ongoing topic of broadband internet for rural areas.
“We have a ton of money, but no consensus on how to send the money out,” Hutchinson said, noting that the state received a large chunk of federal money for broadband during the pandemic.
The senator said that he was wary of giving the money to internet providers, noting that in the past, promises from some providers had never been fulfilled.
He said that local counties had done a great job with what they have to work with, and he would support giving money to the counties that know the needs of their communities the best.
Commissioners from Clarion and Venango counties both said they have plans in place to address broadband expansion to underserved areas.
“This is a national problem, but can only have a local solution,” said Brad Moore, representing Congressman Glenn Thompson.
Farm Bureau members said they hoped the state would soon decide how to utilize the money to connect more people.
“It’s just frustrating,” local Farm Bureau member Paul Stahlman of Frogtown said, noting that area residents have been hearing the same discussion for the past two decades.
Breene said that the big problem is that many officials in the past didn’t truly understand the issue, opting to give the money to companies that would use it to improve existing infrastructure, rather than expanding it into more rural communities.
The need for a local solution was also championed when it comes to the growing expansion of solar power arrays in rural areas.
“This is as local an issue as it can be,” Breene said, explaining that county commissioners have encouraged township leaders to set zoning regulations related to “solar farms” before it becomes an issue in their municipality. “They should do it ASAP.”
Breene said it’s not the intention to stop solar power development, but to make sure local residents have a say in how it is developed.
“It needs a proactive approach,” he said.
Officials from both Clarion and Venango counties said they had ordinances in place, and sample ordinances that townships can use.
Abramovic noted that while counties don’t have control over what people can or can’t do with their properties, townships can set regulations.
Brosius said that Clarion County’s ordinance aims to hold solar project developers accountable, just like with oil and gas developers, so that they clean up their land after the solar panels are done being used.
“We don’t want a mess in 20 to 30 years,” he said.
Hutchinson agreed, saying that efforts on the state level are focussed on making sure solar developers are required to have a decommissioning bond in place, just like coal, oil and gas developers.
“At the very least, we need something like that,” Hutchinson said, noting that while he’s not opposed to solar energy, he is opposed to subsidizing it with tax dollars. “The market should decide that.”
Other issues discussed at the breakfast included storm water regulations that impact farms, the passage of the federal Farm Bill later this year, and agricultural labor issues.
“It’s a concern in nearly every industry now,” Moore said of the labor market. “We don’t have the population.”