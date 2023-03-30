NEW BETHLEHEM – A brand new festival is being added to the event schedule in the Redbank Valley area, as the Clarion-Venango-Forest Farm Bureau gears up for its first Farm Fest this August.
“We want to bring a face to your food,” farm bureau board member Paul Stahlman of Frogtown said, noting that the goal of the Aug. 11-13 festival will be to get the word out about the farm bureau and its many members.
Stahlman said that the group came up with the idea for the festival as a fundraiser for farm bureau activities, including its annual scholarships and educational programs.
To be held in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park, the festival will fall in between the Clarion County Fair (July 23-29) and the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival (Sept. 15-17), which is also held in Gumtown Park.
Event chairman Dave Yeany said the park is perfect for festivals, and that the Redbank Valley area has a long history with agriculture.
He agreed with Stahlman, saying that Farm Fest will be a great way to help bridge the divide between the agricultural community and its customers.
“There’s a lot of things that farmers do that people don’t realize,” Yeany said, noting that craft and food vendors associated with agriculture will be on hand.
“We want homemade crafts,” Stahlman said, adding that the group is now working to sign-up crafters and food vendors for the event.
While the festival’s schedule and details are in their early stages, Stahlman said that the plan is to open Farm Fest around lunchtime on Friday with a performance later that evening by the Leatherwood Band.
Saturday’s lineup will include farm-related activities for children, such as the popular corn box and pedal tractor pulls. The day will also feature a tractor show, corn hole tournament and more.
The evening will include a performance by The Fabulous Gunslingers band from the Pittsburgh area, which features local native Julie Boddorf on fiddle.
Events being lined up for Sunday include a possible 5K race and horse demonstration by Charlie Wiant.
“The details are still being worked out,” Stahlman said, noting that the group has been holding regular planning meetings.
Yeany said that the idea for Farm Fest has been germinating for around a year, and that much is needed to start a new festival.
“People don’t realize how much time it takes to put on a festival, especially the first one,” he said.
Stahlman added that in addition to seeking crafters and vendors, organizers are also looking for sponsors to help make the festival possible. Anyone interested in taking part can contact any farm bureau member, and visit the group’s Facebook page for contact information.
“We hope to make it an annual event,” Stahlman said, adding that more details will be announced in the coming months leading up to the festival.