NEW BETHLEHEM – Hal Hamilton once said that, “Farming is intrinsically about sustaining land, family and community.” One area group is hoping to emphasize Hamilton’s words with a new festival coming to New Bethlehem next weekend.
The Clarion-Venango-Forest County chapter of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau will host a Farm Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Gumtown Park in an effort to showcase local agricultural goods and services while trying to establish a connection between the farming community and the public.
“It will be a full day of fun with something for everyone,” farm bureau board member Paul Stahlman said earlier this week, noting that the day will feature a myriad of farm-related and other activities for both children and adults.
According to Stahlman, the idea for the Farm Festival stemmed from a conversation between the local Farm Bureau members of a need to reinvent the organization’s fundraising efforts for scholarships and other educational activities.
“We had done golf outings in the past, but it seems that everyone is doing golf tournaments,” Stahlman said. “We brainstormed over and over again to come up with activities that were affordable and would shed a positive light on the farming profession as a whole.”
Stahlman said a festival seemed like the perfect fit for the group, given his own experience volunteering with the Clarion County Fair and fellow Farm Bureau board member Dave Yeany’s success in planning the annual Bigfoot Festival in Marienville.
“I think the idea kind of came from him,” Stahlman said of Yeany. “The Bigfoot Festival is a huge success.”
Stahlman explained that all of the money raised from the Farm Festival will be put back into scholarships for area students, as well as agriculture-related educational opportunities — such as the mobile Ag Lab and Ag in the Classroom, Ag Safety Days, legislative farm events, agriculture literacy programs, FFA events and farm tours.
“The money that we make from this event will not go into our pockets,” Stahlman said, noting that the nine-member board awards between three and five scholarships per year to students from the three-county area. “We’re not out to make money for the organization itself.”
The Farm Festival will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park. Admission is free.
A tractor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and face painting will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
From noon until 7 p.m., a petting zoo will be on-site for an additional charge.
A corn hole tournament will also be held beginning at noon.
Area equine expert Charlie Wyant will hold a demonstration titled, “Capturing the Heart,” at 2 p.m.
“Everyone loves to see Charlie do his thing,” Stahlman said of Wyant’s attempt to break a wild horse while offering a spiritual message along the way.
Kiddie tractor pulling will take place from 3 to 5 p.m., also for an additional charge, with free barnyard games being held at the same time.
Children are invited to enter the festival’s coloring contest, with the winner in each of three categories receiving a $25 gift card for AMC Theaters. The categories include children ages kindergarten through second grade; third and fourth grades; and fifth and sixth grades. Contest winners will be announced at the festival grounds at 4 p.m.
“Children can enter the coloring contest on the Clarion-Venango-Forest County Farm Bureau Facebook page,” Stahlman said, adding that information regarding the coloring contest can also be found in all Clarion County public libraries and the Franklin Public Library.
The one-day festival will culminate with a performance from Pittsburgh-based band The Fabulous Gunslingers, featuring New Bethlehem area native Julie (Boddorf) Shepard on the fiddle, at 6:30 p.m. on the park stage.
“We’re really looking forward to the band,” Stahlman said. “It will be great to see Julie performing again in her hometown.”
In addition to the scheduled events, Stahlman said all day activities include a Touch-a-Tractor display, hay bale maze and corn box. Food and craft vendors will also be on-site throughout the day, as well as multiple government agencies with information to share.
The event will wrap up at 9 p.m.
With the festival a little more than a week away, Stahlman said he and his fellow board members are looking forward to interacting with members of both the farming and non-farming communities.
“We encourage everyone to come out and support the Farm Festival,” he said. “There is sure to be something for everyone.”
For more information on the Farm Festival, visit www.cvffarmbureau.com, or call (814) 365-5161.