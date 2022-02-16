NEW BETHLEHEM – How do a five-gallon bucket, an exercise ball and a pair of drumsticks help to inspire area women? The answer can be found in “Flip It,” a weekly cardio drumming class in New Bethlehem that not only aims to promote physical fitness, but spiritual growth.
“Our main goal is really to share truth and encourage women, but exercise while we do it,” said Amy Twigg, who co-leads “Flip It” every Saturday morning with Jodie Walter at the Grace Place, an extension of Grace Baptist Church located in the plaza along Broad Street. “We felt a need in our community, and there is really nothing else like this offered in our area.”
According to Twigg and Walter, the idea of “Flip It” began last winter as a personal health journey for Walter who mentioned to her Bible study group that she recently started in-home workouts with “POUND,” a popular exercise program that combines a full-body cardio workout with playing the drums.
“Amy thought that maybe we could do something similar to involve the women in our church,” Walter said, noting that plans soon ensued to offer free cardio drumming classes as an outreach ministry to women in the community. “The more we talked, [Amy and I] just decided that we would start it up and lead it.”
Modeled after other cardio drumming programs, “Flip It” is an approximate 45-minute workout in which participants complete choreographed exercises to music using drumsticks, along with a combination of body movements, to create drumbeats on an exercise ball, large bucket and the floor.
“Everything goes with the rhythm of the song,” Twigg said, pointing out that she and Walter work together to choreograph the routines to popular Christian music to keep the workouts uplifting and encouraging.
“We’re really intentional about what songs we pick,” she continued, noting that the songs often reflect the message of that day’s Bible verse and short devotional, which is held prior to the start of every workout session. Each session also begins and ends with prayer, and on some occasions, an optional Bible study is held following the class. “We really wanted the class to have that spiritual component.”
In fact, the spiritual aspect even carries over to the “Flip It” name, which Walter said derived from a previous Bible study topic prompting followers to recognize Satan’s lies and flip them into God’s truth.
“You have to study God’s word so you can see what is evil,” Walter said, adding that “Flip It” is themed after John 10:10, which states that while Satan seeks to “steal and kill and destroy,” God is here to give life abundantly. Oftentimes, she said, women believe Satan’s echoing words that they aren’t good enough, but that the negativity can be flipped by turning to the truth in God’s word. “The more you learn about God’s truth the easier it is to recognize Satan’s lies because God says the opposite.”
Although the class is an extension and ministry of Grace Baptist Church, Walter and Twigg said that women of all ages, denominations and ability levels are welcome to attend the “Flip It” classes, which are held free of cost every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Grace Place.
“We don’t want it to be intimidating,” Twigg said, noting that the workouts can be modified to fit the needs of all participants in a judgement free zone.
“Come as you are and do what you can,” Walter agreed, adding that buckets are provided, and extra drumsticks and balls are available for first-timers wanting to give the class a try. “The most important thing is that you are exercising the body that God gave you.”
Although attendance has fluctuated over the last year, Walter and Twigg said they average around 15 women per class, with the highest number of participants reaching around 55.
“We started last winter when people were getting stir crazy from COVID and were looking to get out of the house and do something,” Twigg said, pointing out that the class can accommodate up to 60 women at one time. “If there’s one thing COVID taught us, it’s that people need other people.”
“It’s amazing to think that we’ve been doing this for 52 weeks and still have people coming,” Walter added, noting that she and Twigg have heard from many of the women that “Flip It” fills a void that they never knew was there. “Whether they come for the devotion part of it, or the friendship and fellowship part, it’s all good. We just need each other, and want to see new people join in.”
Reflecting on the past year and looking to the future — just days before celebrating their one-year anniversary last week — Walter and Twigg said they hope “Flip It” continues to grow by encouraging more women and spreading the truth of God’s word.
“This has been a huge blessing to me, and has greatly exercised my own faith,” Walter said, noting that she’s witnessed many of the other women grow in their faith as well. “People need encouragement and know they’re not alone. We’ve learned the only way you can fend off that negative thinking is with God’s word.”