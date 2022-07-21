FAIRMOUNT CITY – The Redbank Valley Church Association’s annual “Festival of Music” will open the Clarion County Fair at Alcola Park on Sunday, July 24, at 6 p.m.
The Redbank Valley Church Association, Inc. is a para-church organization committed to fostering religious, charitable and educational pursuits that proclaim, promote, enhance and further the Kingdom of God in the Redbank Valley community.
Following the Festival of Music, will be a concert by Ryan Stevenson at 7:30 p.m.
Stevenson is a Christian musician and guitarist, who primarily plays contemporary Christian and worship style music.