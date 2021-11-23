HARRISBURG – A grant worth more than $860,000 will create new jobs, allow for safer traffic flow and less congestion on Route 66 in Paint Township, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) announced last week.
The grant of $863,431, from the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Agency’s Multimodal Transportation Fund, will be used to extend Fiberboard Avenue nearly a mile.
“This extension will make it possible for Clarion Industries to further expand the fiberboard manufacturing plant and unlock another 71 acres of land for development,” Oberlander said. “I was happy to support this grant as it has multiple benefits — creating jobs, improving safety and alleviating traffic congestion.”
Clarion Industries, with its Kronospan plant, is one of the county’s top six employers, giving jobs to 225 area residents.
Specifically, the highway extension will establish a connection to Fiberboard Avenue from Route 66 to Route 322 and reduce truck traffic on the unsafe portion of Route 322, which is due to a steep incline and awkwardly configured intersection.
This is the second grant that is being used to fund the overall $2.3 million project. The company is also dedicating more than $600,000 to theproject.