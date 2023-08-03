ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair held a fine arts competition with artists competing in various divisions. Premiums are $6 for first place, $5 for second place $4 for third place, $3 for fourth place and $2 for fifth place. Here are the winners:
Crayon: 1 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer; 2 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn; 3 — Michele Bixler of New Bethlehem.
Pen and Ink: 1 — Alisha Mohney of Hawthorn; 2 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer; 3 — Leah Allio of Tionesta; 4 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn.
Pencil: 1 — Alisha Mohney of Hawthorn; 2 — Tucker Copenhaver of Clarion; 3 — Stephen Draa of Mayport; 4 — David Maleski of Clymer; 5 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn.
Colored Pencil: 1 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer; 2 — Leah Allio of Tionesta; 3 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn.
Markers: 1 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer; 2 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn.
Original Cartoon, Drawing: 1 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer; 2 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn.
Other: 1 — Leah Allio of Tionesta; 2 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer; 3 — Michele Bixler of New Bethlehem.
Water Color: 1 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn.
Acrylic: 1 — Steven Barnett of Palm Bay; 2 — Leah Allio of Tionesta; 3 — Katie Shick of Mayport; 4 — Melissa Bickish of Clarion; 5 — Rhiannon Copenhaver of Clarion; 6 — Tucker Copenhaver of Clarion; 7 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn.
Mix Media: 1 — Alisha Mohney of Hawthorn; 2 — Rachel Westover of Fairmount City; 3 — Olivia Maleski of Clymer.