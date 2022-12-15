KITTANNING – Three of Armstrong County’s former public defenders are suing the county commissioners, alleging that their firing in early November violated Sunshine laws, as well as federal employment laws.
The lawsuit was filed Dec. 2 in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh on behalf of Charles “Chuck” Pascal, Stephanie McFadden and James Wray, all three of whom were terminated as the county’s public defenders on Nov. 3.
Attorney Thomas King III of the Butler-based law firm of Dillon, McCandless, King, Coulter and Graham, said on Tuesday that the lawsuit contends that Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian fired the three attorneys without acting on the matter at a public meeting, and that the former public defenders were not granted a hearing before their termination.
“The actions by the Armstrong County Commissioners were taken behind closed doors,” King said, noting that the commissioners violated the rights of three people who have “devoted their careers to defending people.”
He also said that as employees of a public entity, Pascal, McCandless and Wray were also entitled to a Loudermill hearing before they were dismissed.
“The termination of these employees was wrongful,” he said of the alleged violation of federal rights.
King explained that the commissioners were just served with the lawsuit and now have 60 days to answer the complaint. He also noted that the goal is to have his clients reinstated into their jobs as public defenders in the county.
“They’re entitled to be reinstated,” he said.
Pascal, who served as the county’s chief public defender, said that the issue seems to stem back to March of this year, when the commissioners fired the only secretary/office manager in the Public Defender’s Office.
“They fired her over my objection,” Pascal said, noting that with the schedules that he and the other attorneys operate under, and their private practices, the office manager kept the Public Defender’s Office running.
After her firing, Pascal said the county was not able to find a replacement.
“We had no staff for most of the year,” he explained. And as a result, he said, the county began receiving complaints about unanswered calls.
“They created a problem,” Pascal said of the commissioners, “then they needed a scapegoat for the problem.”
He said that he then received an email from the commissioners that they wanted to meet with all four lawyers from the Public Defender’s Office. Pascal explained that with their busy schedules and court times, it was difficult finding a time when everyone could meet, especially around the commissioners’ schedules as well.
Then, in October, Pascal said he saw the county’s Salary Board had created a new full-time public defender position. When he reached out to the commissioners’ office about the matter, he was told that the commissioners had decided to go in a new direction and they would soon be informed of the decision.
On Nov. 3, each attorney received a brief letter from county chief administrator Aaron Poole, advising them that their agreements as public defenders were being terminated as of that day, and that they were to return all documents, files and county property to the office immediately.
“They took no public action on the contracts to terminate them,” Pascal said, noting he had served 17 years as a public defender.
He said that the frustrations that he and his fellow public defenders have had with the commissioners are not unique to the county right now.
“Morale in the county and with employees is very, very low,” he said.
Although the commissioners did not respond for comments about the lawsuit, it was reported by Trib Live on Sunday that, “Poole said the county decided to restructure its Public Defender’s Office after it received complaints from clients, coworkers and department heads. The commissioners made multiple attempts to meet and discuss the complaints with the office, but ‘they received no meaningful response,’ Poole said.”
The article also reported that, “Since the restructuring, the commissioners have received a lot of positive feedback and complaints have decreased, Poole said.”