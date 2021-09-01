NEW BETHLEHEM – The First Church of God in New Bethlehem is inviting the community to the installation service of Pastor Zachary Lays on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. at the church.
Pastor Zach’s family consists of his wife, Josie, a former youth pastor; and his daughter, Eliana. They have a Bernese Mountain Dog named Samson.
Lays is a graduate of Mid-America Christian University and is currently working on a Masters of Arts: Theological Studies at Asbury Theological Seminary.
God has been creatively guiding Pastor Zachary Lays’ life to this end: to proclaim Him and share the gospel. He believes that his mission is to live a life devoted and pleasing to God, and to make Him known to others.
Lays and his wife both share a love for God and a passion for ministry together. They plan on sharing life together pursuing God and His work.
Pastor Zach is humbled and grateful to New Bethlehem Church of God for giving his family and him the ability to serve God in this capacity.