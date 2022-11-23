SLIGO – The first-graders in Andrea Shuster’s class at Sligo Elementary School have written advice on “how to cook a turkey.”
First, kill the turkey. Next, stuff it. Then, dress it with bbq sauce. Cook at 100,000 degrees for 100,000 minutes. Serve with underwear.
— Alec Norbert
First, grab the turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, stuff it with mashed potatoes. Cook at eight degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with macaroni and cheese.
— Aleigha Smith
First, unwrap the turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, turn on the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with lettuce.
— Rowan Maples
First, unwrap the turkey. Next, put it in an oven. Then, turn up the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with stuffing.
— Crystal Barger
First, put it in the oven. Next, stuff it with a chicken. Then, put it in a pan. Cook at 312 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with stuffing and mashed potatoes and gravy.
— Jaxon Morris
First, buy a turkey at the store. Next, cut it up into pieces. Then, cook it. Cook at 50 degrees for 7 minutes. Serve with sweet potatoes.
— Morgan McElravey
First, put the turkey in the oven. Next, cut it into pieces. Then, stuff it with ketchup. Cook at 50 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with noodles.
— Monroe Stitt
First, put the turkey in the oven. Next, take it out of the oven and cut it up. Then, dress it with underwear. Cook at Two degrees for five minutes. Serve with ham.
— Brielle Boltz
First, cook the turkey. Next, stuff it with stuffing. Then, dress it with nothing. Cook at 10 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with fruit.
— Easton Hepler
First, put it in a roaster. Next, stuff it with stuffing. Then, dress it with sauce. Cook at 13 degrees for seven hours. Serve with bread.
— Averie Morris
First, take out the turkey. Next, cook it in a pan. Then, stuff it with hair. Cook at 100 degrees for two minutes. Serve with hot sauce.
— A’Niyah Davis
First, hide the turkey. Next, stuff it with pencils and crayons. Then, dress it with mayonnaise, steak sauce and ketchup. Cook at 10 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with gravy.
— Bryan Best
First, take the turkey out of the oven. Next, stuff it with waffles. Then, dress it with icing. Cook at 99 degrees for four minutes. Serve with hamburgers.
— Owen Deitz
First, cook the turkey. Next, stuff it with stuffing. Then, dress it with lettuce. Cook at 40 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with mac and cheese.
— Hal Priester
First, get a turkey. Next, stuff it with chicken. Then, dress it with oil. Cook at 60 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with sweet potato casserole.
— Nora Hagan
First, wash the turkey. Next, stuff it with chicken. Then, dress it with salt. Cook at five degrees for two minutes. Serve with nutella.
— Paxton Culbertson
First, put it in a black thing with a lid. Next, stuff it with mashed potatoes. Then, dress it with a shark. Cook at 21 degrees for four minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
— Gracie Hillis
First, kill the turkey. Next, stuff it with lettuce. Then, cook the turkey. Cook at 70 degrees for eight minutes. Serve with corn.
— Saige Jones
First, put the turkey in the oven. Next, stuff it with seasoning. Then, cut into pieces. Cook at 14 degrees for three minutes. Serve with ranch dressing.
— Charisma Hayward
First, put gravy on the turkey. Next, stuff it with mashed potatoes. Then, dress it with lettuce. Cook at 40 degrees for five minutes. Serve with mac and cheese.
— Kyler Simpson
First, put the turkey in the pot. Next, stuff it with carrots and stuffing. Then, dress it with Italian dressing. Cook at 22 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with stuffing.
— Sylis Perez
First, cook the turkey. Next, stuff it with a spoon. Then, dress it with underwear. Cook at 20 degrees for 90 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
— Rhett Traister