SLIGO – Letters from Andrea Shuster’s first grade class at Sligo Elementary School arrive at the North Pole.
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help fed mi dogs. I would really like it if you could bring me a compoter, braslets and a skej (sketch) book.
— Monroe
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I love you Santa! I would really like it if you could bring me a Baby Aliv that tocs, a baby strolr and a iFon.
— A’Niyah
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help my mom do londre. I would really like it if you could bring me a Combook, an iFon and a blue tablet.
— Owen
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I shar mi radeo and Nrf guns. I would really like it if you could bring me Nrf guns, pop toobs, and a gumbol musheen.
— Bryan
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help klen mi room. I would really like it if you could bring me a Sqishmelo, a new blanket and pilo and a fon.
— Gracie
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because i help my dad make croissants. I would really like it if you could bring me a me meow, an Aphmau crew doll and an Aphmau folder.
— Crystal
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I clen up my toys wen I’m dun. I would really like it if you could bring me a sherif kit, a drumset and a tutu.
— Nora
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I bin getting good grads. I would really like it if you could bring me a RC Monstr Truk, slime and a cnputr with a lot uv gams.
— Sylis
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I feed my dog. I would really like it if you could bring me a cop costoom, handcufs, and money.
— Easton
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I helpt tak kar of Boots. I would really like it if you could bring me a weedetr, a snobol makr and a skrewdrivr.
— Alec
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I do wat my mom and dad tel me to do. I would really like it if you could bring me a buny, iPhone 12 and slim.
— Brielle
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because ive been good for my mom and dad. I would really like it if you could bring me a Squish mallow, Rainbow High doll, and enconto dolls.
— Morgan
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I hlp mi mom klen up. I would really like it if you could bring me a gam room (gameroom), wat set (weight set) and a rsekor (race car).
— Paxton
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because i hlp my mom clene. I would really like it if you could bring me Lol Dolls, Brbe Dolls and boy baby.
— Saige
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I hep my friends at recess. I would really like it if you could bring me Lol Dolls, a lemonade stand with food, and a make-up stand.
— Rowan
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’m Gracie’s friend. I would really like it if you could bring me a phone, a Gabby doll house, and Gabby accessories.
— Averie
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I’m nice to my mom and I help her clean. I would really like it if you could bring me an Iphone 12, Air Jordans size 1Y and a Chromebook.
— Jaxon
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I am nice to my friends and teachers. I would really like it if you could bring me make-up, a paint set with a cactus and a new book bag.
— Aleigha
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I play with my brother and help my mom. I would really like it if you could bring me parts to fix my dirt bike, a TV for my room and a basketball game with people.
— Hal Thomas
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I help my mom. I would really like it if you could bring me a drone, an RC car and a Mickey Mouse Stuffy.
— Kyler
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I clean up at home. I would really like it if you could bring me a geko, a candy cane, and an Ipod.
— Rhett
Dear Santa,
This year I should be on the nice list because I am good. I would really like it if you could bring me a dirt bike, tools and a quad.
— Harley