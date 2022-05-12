MONROE TWP. – A first of its kind graduation occurred earlier this month, when participants completed Butler Health System’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program at the newly-opened cardiac rehab center inside the BHS Health and Wellness Center, located at Trinity Point in Monroe Township.
According to registered nurse Randi Klingler, who oversees the new Clarion-based cardiac rehab facility, four participants were in the inaugural group when the program began on March 14.
“The Cardiac Rehab program is the latest of several services Butler Health System has been bringing to the Clarion area,” Klingler said. She noted that, prior to the center’s opening, area cardiac patients would have to drive to Butler, Northwest or DuBois for cardiac rehab. “Having something here within our area is really big for our community.”
Klingler, who previously worked as an ICU nurse in Butler, said that several of the first cardiac rehab patients are extra special to her because she initially took care of them post-operation in the ICU in Butler, before working with them again for rehab.
“It was a really cool full circle kind of thing, getting to see them at their worst and then subsequently at their best,” she said.
Describing the program, Klingler explained that cardiac rehab begins after a patient has had a cardiac event ranging from a heart attack — with or without a stent — to open heart surgery, or a heart transplant.
“We are a treatment,” she said, noting that the cardiac rehab is a cardiologist monitored, insurance-run program. “You have to have some kind of event to be considered for cardiac rehab for your insurance to cover it.”
Tom Lauer of Miola, one of the program’s first graduates and a patient of Klingler’s at Butler and Clarion, said that his initiation to the program began late last year when he underwent cardiac surgery — including the repair of a carotid artery in November, and a triple bypass and valve replacement in December.
Following the surgeries, Lauer said he needed to work on his endurance.
“I was supposed to do so much exercise...and I wasn’t getting it at home,” he said. “I needed a place where I could go to do it.”
Lauer said he and his fellow participants attended class at the cardiac rehab center three times a week, where, under the supervision of Klingler and other staff members, they worked to increase their endurance using a series of exercise equipment.
“It has increased my endurance a lot,” he said of the rehab. “It also made me lose some weight, [and] brought my blood pressure down.”
Klingler said that a standard session is 45 minutes and involves up to 20 minutes of exercise on the treadmill, 15 minutes on the stationary upright or recumbent bicycle and 10 minutes on the upper arm cycle.
Classes are held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Each class has a maximum of five participants. Klingler said that she currently has nine patients participating in the cardiac rehab program.
“Once they have completed 18 sessions within about an eight-week period they are done with the monitored classes,” she said, explaining that participants then have the option to start a non-monitored maintenance class, a non-insurance run program that is also offered at the rehab center. “[Participants in the maintenance class] can come in and use the facility for a small fee.”
Beyond the exercise, Klingler said the rehab program provides participants with some much-needed social and emotional support following a “traumatic” cardiac event.
“There’s camaraderie in that a lot of these men and women have been through the same process; they all went through a traumatic experience with their heart and having to recover,” she said. “It turns into kind of a family, even though I’m making them sweat.”
All in all, Klingler said she thinks the new program is going well.
“When they start, a lot of patients grumble, saying that they didn’t really want to come,” she said. “But by the end, they are enjoying themselves and having fun.”
Klingler again highlighted the benefits that come with having the new Health and Wellness Center available to a largely rural population.
“This building itself is named the Health and Wellness building, so they’re trying to promote healthy lifestyles here,” she said, noting that the new facility is supposed to be a flagship building for future programs throughout the Butler Health System. The facility offers cardiologists, other doctors’ offices, a women’s clinic, imaging services, a lab and more all in one convenient location. “They’re trying to make this an all-in-one location, which I think is great.”