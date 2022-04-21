RIMERSBURG – The “Fish For Fun” event will be held on Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club.
The activities of the day will begin at the following times:
- 10 a.m. — Hunting and Fishing Swap Meet.
- 11 a.m. — Registration starts for fishing.
- 1 p.m. — Kids ages 12 and under fish for free.
Various prizes will be awarded.
Vendors will also be present at the event.
The cost will be $20 per vendor table. Registration ends on Tuesday, April 26.
For more information or to register to be a vendor, call (724) 526-5667.