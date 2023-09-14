NEW BETHLEHEM – Five area girls are vying for the title of New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival Queen, with an additional three girls seeking the Peanut Butter Festival Princess crown, along with the scholarship money that comes with the titles.
The winners will be crowned on stage at the festival on Friday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m.
The scholarship contest includes a written essay portion that took place at the Redbank Valley Public Library. All essays are judged and scored by English professionals and all essays are kept anonymous to scorekeepers.
Final judging for the event was held recently at the Redbank Valley History Center. This final portion included Poise and Appearance, where each girl was given a question to answer and be judged on how they conduct themselves and how they answer the question. This part of the contest puts a large emphasis on public speaking skills and how one conducts herself when given a spontaneous question.
The contest's scholarships are sponsored by the J.M. Smucker Co., which operates a peanut butter manufacturing facility in New Bethlehem. The queen will receive a $2,000 scholarship, while the queen runner-up will take home a $1,000 scholarship. In the princess contest, the winner will receive a $500 scholarship.
This year’s queen contestants are:
• Lilli Barnett is the daughter of Annie and Jason Barnett.
A senior at Redbank Valley High School, Barnett is a member of National Honor Society, FBLA, Travel Club, Student Council, Senior Class secretary, Youth Council and 4-H Teen Council.
Her future plans are to pursue a doctorate in occupational therapy.
• Abby Crawford is the daughter of Wes and Karen Crawford.
A sophomore at Carlow University in the Accelerated Pre-Physician Assistant program, Crawford is part of the Honors Program, a peer tutor, member of the University Cheer team, Tri-Beta Biological Honor Society and board member of the Banned Book club, as well as the crochet, plant and outdoors clubs.
Her future plans include a graduate degree to pursue a career as a physician assistant.
• Marenna Harmon is the daughter of Dr. Joe and Kelli Harmon.
A senior at Redbank Valley High School, Harmon is involved in marching band, school musicals, track and field and National Honor Society. She is secretary of Tri-M, communications officer for Student Council, president of Travel Club, treasurer for Youth Council and president of Bible Club.
In the future, she plans to attend PennWest Clarion for a degree in secondary education.
• Emily Neiswonger is the daughter of Michael and Jill Neiswonger.
A senior at Redbank Valley High School, Neiswonger has been involved in Bible Club, Drama Club, TRI-M Music Honor Society, National Honor Society, Select Choir, Concert Band and Community Band. Along with these activities, she has also been selected to participate in PMEA District and Region festivals.
Outside of school, Neiswonger works part-time at Zack's Farm to Table Restaurant, where she is a waitress.
Her future plans are to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to obtain a music education degree with a minor in mathematics.
• Emily Truitt is the daughter of Daman Truitt and Jessie Dilley.
A senior at Redbank Valley High School, Truitt is a member of the marching band, National Honor Society, Modern Music Masters (Tri-M) and stage crew.
Outside of school, she runs the non-profit Victory Garden organization, and is the junior member of the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Her future plans are to earn a bachelor's degree in intelligence and start a career as an intelligence analyst.
This year’s princess contestants are:
• Carly Neiswonger is the daughter of Michael and Jill Neiswonger.
A freshman at Redbank Valley High School, Neiswonger has participated in Bible Club, Concert Band, Select Choir and Drama Club. Along with these activities, she is involved in girls varsity basketball and varsity soccer.
In her free time, she has a part-time job babysitting for local families.
Her future plans are to attend PennWest Clarion for a degree in special education.
• Libby Rapp is the daughter of Gene and Emily Rapp.
An eighth grade student at Redbank Valley High School, Rapp is a member of Country Clovers 4-H Club, Junior High Student Council, Ski Club, 4-H Teen Council, junior high soccer, junior high softball and junior high track. She also shows steers and lambs at the Clarion County Fair.
In the future, Rapp plans to join the military.
• Falyn Smith is the daughter of Colin and Jessica Smith.
An eighth grade student at Redbank Valley High School, Smith is a member of the Bible Club at school and a member of the competition dance team at Dancer's Studio.
Her future plans include attending Clarion County Career Center for cosmetology to obtain her cosmetology license so that she can open her own salon one day.