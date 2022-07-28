KITTANNING – The Fort Armstrong Folk Festival has its roots in local history. And while the four-day event will continue to honor local history when it returns to Kittanning next week, a number of new faces will also be on hand for the 51st version of the festival.
“I’ve been involved forever with the festival because of my dad,” Claire Osborne, the festival’s new executive director, said recently about her father, longtime festival organizer and local businessman Arnie Moss.
She said that as the local event marked its 50th anniversary last year, it was a blessing that her dad got to experience one last festival, before his passing just a short time later.
With his passing and the stepping down of Jessica Coil from the executive director post after 10 years of leading the event, Osborne said a number of new people have stepped up this year to help lead the popular event into its next half-century.
“What a blessing it is to help keep this tradition alive for our children and grandchildren,” she said.
Held Aug. 4-7 in Kittanning’s Riverfront Park along Water Street, the festival will offer up more than 70 artisans, along with new and returning food vendors, and a packed schedule of musical performances and other events.
“We have a lot of new vendors this year. I’m excited,” Osborne said, noting that the ever-popular beef barn where her father could usually be found working would also return to the festival. “Everyone likes to come get their roast beef sandwich and lemonade.”
New this year will be the Jeep Fest on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring Jeeps and other four-by-four vehicles on display along South Water Street.
She said that the Fort Armstrong Folk Festival not only offers people a leisurely stroll through the riverfront park, but organizers want visitors to spend some time in downtown Kittanning as well.
“Our goal is to benefit local businesses,” she said. “We want to get people to walk the streets.”
The festival kicks off with opening ceremonies and a veterans’ remembrance from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. That will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by a performance from the Kittanning Firemen’s Band.
From 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, the Seton Hill University Pipe and Drum Band will perform. The evening’s featured performer is the band, “Free Peanuts,” from 8:15 to 10 p.m.
On Friday, the Jeep Fest will take to the streets from 5 to 9 p.m., with musical performances by “13 Stories” from 6 to 8 p.m. and “Bon Journey” from 8 to 11 p.m.
Saturday marks the return of the Car Cruise, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The evening is capped off by a fireworks show by Starfire at 10 p.m.
Musical acts lined up for Saturday include: the Mary Gibbons Big Band from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the Kittanning Community Band from 3 to 4 p.m., the Richard Parker Trip from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., musician Michaela Dalassio from 6 to 7 p.m., and the 7 Mile Run Band from 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule also includes the strolling Haberman Magic act from 1 to 5 p.m.
The festival concludes on Sunday, Aug. 7, with the Harvest Community Band from 1 to 2:30 p.m., strolling bagpiper Michael Morohovich from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., and the Da Funk Band from 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Osborne said that the festival isn’t possible without a number of volunteers and supporters.
“It takes a community to orchestrate an event of this magnitude,” she said, thanking the festival board of directors, Coil, borough, state and county officials, sponsors and all the volunteers.