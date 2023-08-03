KITTANNING – The Fort Armstrong Folk Festival returns to Kittanning’s Riverfront Park starting today (Thursday), with a new layout and look.
Claire Osborne, who took over as festival chairperson last year, said a lot was learned in 2022, and with an almost entirely new board of directors, the festival is making some major changes for the Aug. 3-6 event.
“Things are almost flip-flopped this year,” she said, noting that the Iron City Beer Main Stage will move to the north end of the park, while the secondary stage will now move to the south end of the park, and has been renamed the South Stage.
The main stage will be located in the park this year for the first time, across Water Street from the Catholic church.
“We’re self-contained in the park this year,” she said, adding that the popular carriage rides will continue to be held on Water Street.
Last year, the festival was set to debut its first-ever Jeep Fest, but rain that day canceled the event.
So, Osborne said, this year’s Jeep Fest on Saturday will be the true first time for the event.
“It’s new this year,” she said, explaining that the Jeeps will be found on North Water Street.
The festival will also welcome a number of new vendors to the park.
“We have lots of new artisans this year,” Osborne said, adding that approximately 20 new vendors had signed up, with nearly 70 total artisans set to line the park this week.
The Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, through involvement of juried artisans, volunteers, entertainers and business partners, presents an entertaining, educational and community driven event, Osborne said.
“The Folk Festival pays tribute to Armstrong County’s heritage and stimulates strength and growth of the local businesses and organizations by attracting visitors to the area,” she added. “We are so excited and thankful to be continuing our second 50 years!”
Osborne said the festival’s Beef Tent returns this year offering the popular roast beef and ham sandwiches, as well as pulled pork from Market on Reynolds and ice cream and flavored milk from LeAra Farms.
“We’re trying to work with local businesses in our area and bring the community together,” she said.
The Jeep and 4x4 Fest will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with fireworks capping off the night at 10 p.m.
The festival will also bring back the car cruise on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Various demonstrations will be held in the park all week, including a blacksmith, glass blower, chainsaw artist and the John T. Crawford Camp with Civil War re-enactors.
“We have things that don’t cost money,” Osborne said of the demonstrations and full schedule of music entertainment. “Just come on out and be a part of it.”
The music schedule for the week starts tonight (Thursday) with opening ceremonies and a veterans remembrance on the main stage at 6 p.m. That will be followed by the Kittanning Firemen’s Band at 6:30 p.m. and the band, Free Peanuts, at 8:15 p.m.
On the South Stage tonight, Michaela Dalissio will perform at 6 p.m., followed by Haley Welsh at 7 p.m. and Strung Over at 8 p.m.
On Friday, the main stage features the band, 13 Stories, at 6 p.m., 13 Jentz at 7:30 p.m. and the Jentz Band at 8:30 p.m.
The South Stage on Friday includes Michaela Dalissio at 6 p.m., Haley Welsh at 7 p.m., Hannah Risch at 8 p.m. and Alex Matson at 9 p.m.
Saturday’s main stage lineup includes the Kittanning Community Band at 1 p.m., the Mary Gibbons Big Band at 3 p.m., Mariachi de Internationale at 5 p.m. and Da Phunk at 8 p.m.
On the South Stage, Saturday’s schedule features magician Steve Haberman from 1 to 5 p.m. (on stage and strolling through the park), strolling bagpiper Michael Morohovich from 2 to 5 p.m., John Puckett at 5 p.m., Haley Welsh at 7 p.m. and the Richard Parker Trio at 8 p.m.
Wrapping up the festival on Sunday, the main stage lineup includes the Low Life Drivers at 1 p.m. and the Second Avenue Project at 4 p.m.
The South Stage on Sunday will feature Katelyn Hemphill at 1 p.m. and Dave Hipchen from 4 to 6 p.m.
For more details about the Fort Armstrong Folk Festival, visit the festival on Facebook and at www.armstrongfestival.com.