NEW BETHLEHEM – With planning in full swing for the Redbank Valley High School all-class “Reunion of a Lifetime,” organizers recently revealed the full food menu for the July 8 event.
Barb Loose, the reunion’s food committee chairperson, said that the event at Redbank Valley Municipal Park will feature at 6 p.m. a catered meal prepared by M&S Meats that will include barbecue chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans, pasta salad, cole slaw and a dinner roll.
The menu will also include pork roasted by Gary Miller, Milk Holden, the Farley family and Vonn Copenhaver. Grilled corn on the cob will be provided by Bob Gourley and Bobby Shaffer.
Cake for dessert will be made by the Putneyville Store.
Other ice cream and frozen treats will also be for sale throughout the day at the 4-H booth.
As for drinks, water, ice and coffee will be provided by the reunion. Soda and other drinks can be brought by guests.
Organizers said that upon arrival, attendees should visit the registration table to pick up their meal tickets. It will be located in the tent with flags and pennants provided by donors and Infinity Air Promotions.
The registration table will be manned by Vickey Kunselman, Alice Lawrence and Darlene Issie, who will be available to help guests with information from noon to 6 p.m. A special commemorative souvenir will also be available for sale at the table, along with 50/50 raffle tickets.
Tickets for the “Event of the Year: The Reunion of a Lifetime” are now on sale for $20 per person, or $35 per couple. The price rises to $25 per person on June 20.
Checks made out to “RVHS Alumni” can be sent to Dave Sturgeon, 215 Sturgeon Lane, Mayport, PA 16240.
Those wishing to help make the reunion a success can get involved by calling (814) 758-2136 or emailing bogo@windstream.net.
The reunion’s steering committee will hold its next meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Alltel Building along Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem.