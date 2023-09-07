CLARION – Clarion County Community Bank branches in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion will host three separate “Community Days” in the month of September.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in New Bethlehem on Sept. 15, in Rimersburg on Sept. 22 and in Clarion on Sept. 29.
During “Community Days,” Clarion County Community Bank is asking the public to help “RAM up the Foodbanks” as part of Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock, happening throughout Clarion County during the month of September and during the 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
To help out, bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations to a Clarion County Community Bank branch during their “Community Days” and enjoy a hot dog, chips and a drink.