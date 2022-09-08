CLARION – Clarion County Community Bank at the Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion branches will host three separate “Community Days” in the month of September.

The events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rimersburg on Sept. 9, in New Bethlehem on Sept. 16 and in Clarion on Sept. 23.

