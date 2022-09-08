CLARION – Clarion County Community Bank at the Rimersburg, New Bethlehem and Clarion branches will host three separate “Community Days” in the month of September.
The events will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Rimersburg on Sept. 9, in New Bethlehem on Sept. 16 and in Clarion on Sept. 23.
During Community Days, Clarion County Community Bank is asking the public to help “RAM up the Foodbanks” as part of Clarion County Community Bank Foodstock, happening throughout Clarion County during the month of September and during the 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival.
To help out, participants can bring non-perishable food items or monetary donations to the local Clarion County Community Bank during their Community Days and enjoy a hot dog, chips and a drink.
For more information, contact the Clarion Chamber office at (814) 226-9161.