WORK HAS CONTINUED in recent weeks at East Brady’s Graham Field, which will once again be home to the Bulldogs youth football program this season. In addition to improvements to the bleacher seating area (pictured), volunteers have also been busy upgrading the concession stand and restroom building, and are awaiting a new scoreboard.

EAST BRADY – Final preparations are being made to welcome the return of youth football to East Brady’s Graham Field — but a delay in the arrival of the new scoreboard could push back the opening day celebration a little bit.

“It just didn’t seem like East Brady football playing at Sugarcreek,” East Brady youth football volunteer Pete Douglass said recently.

