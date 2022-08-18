EAST BRADY – Final preparations are being made to welcome the return of youth football to East Brady’s Graham Field — but a delay in the arrival of the new scoreboard could push back the opening day celebration a little bit.
“It just didn’t seem like East Brady football playing at Sugarcreek,” East Brady youth football volunteer Pete Douglass said recently.
He explained East Brady High School closed in 1993, and the football field area was eventually transferred to the Karns City School District for use for its soccer teams. At that point, around 20 years ago, the youth football program was forced to seek out a new home field. Sugarcreek Township stepped up, developing a space at its park along Route 268, about eight miles from East Brady.
Douglass said that while the Sugarcreek site has allowed the program to continue, the numbers of kids signed up for youth football has been on a downward trend, leaving the program struggling to have enough players to field senior and bantam teams this year.
Bringing the games and practices back to East Brady, he said, will hopefully help boost those numbers.
“I just hope we can get more people involved,” he said, adding that having the games back in town will give parents options for restaurants, shopping and more while their kids are at practice, and also allow more kids to walk to Graham Field for practice if they don’t have transportation to Sugarcreek.
Douglass said East Brady Borough officials have been eager to see football return to the field the East Brady Bulldogs called home for decades, and that produced retired NFL star and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Jim Kelly.
“The borough is very willing and open to work with us,” he said, pointing to a long list of improvements that have been made this summer.
Work as been done on the field, the bleachers and the concession/restroom building, and the council has agreed to allow the youth football program to place a storage building at the site too.
Additionally, he said that with the borough doing a lot of the work on the field, that frees up the football coaches and volunteers to turn their attention to more pressing matters.
“We can focus on putting lines on the field and teaching kids how to play football,” he said.
Other donations have been coming in as well.
“With a lot of good local people, we have been able to get the donations,” he said. We’ve had a good outreach; lots of people willing to step up.”
Swank Construction, the company that Douglass works for, has provided some supplies for the improvements, and Hiles Enterprises has donated a new scoreboard that will be placed at the field. He said others have also donated to the cause, including Jim Kelly, who was back in town recently during the Riverfest celebration.
“He was very excited to hear we’re coming back,” Douglass said of the Buffalo Bills legend.
As of Tuesday, Douglass said that there have been delays in the scoreboard’s arrival, so it looks like the first game on Sept. 3 may still be played at the Sugarcreek site.
Looking forward to the start of the season, Douglass said anyone wishing to help out, or those looking to sign their kids up to play, can reach out to any East Brady Youth Football board member, or via their Facebook page.
He emphasized that there are no hard feelings with those in the Sugarcreek area, but that the move should be what’s best for the future of the program.
“There’s a lot of good things happening in Brady,” he said. “It will be good to see football there again.”