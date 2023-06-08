KITTANNING TWP. – Brendon K. Harrington, 44, of Ford City, was fatally injured when the UTV he was driving left the roadway and overturned along Blose Hollow Road in Kittanning Township on June 3 at around 8:30 p.m.
According to Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers, Brendon K. Harrington, 44, of Ford City, was driving his 2015 Polaris RZR south on Blose Hollow Road when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Deputy Coroner Timothy Graham.
The coroner’s office said that Harrington was not wearing a seatbelt. An autopsy will be performed. Autopsy and toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
State police in Kittanning reported that the fatality came as the result of a two-vehicle crash. Reports indicate that Harrington was operating a UTV and was following another UTV driven by Daniel R. Headley, 32, of Ford City. Harrington’s vehicle rear-ended Headley’s UTV, causing Harrington to lose control and drive off the left side of Blose Hollow Road, striking a ditch.
After the crash occurred, police said Headley drove back onto the road to check on Harrington, and reportedly fled the scene after seeing that Harrington was unresponsive. Headley’s passenger, Nicholas J. Paiano, 40, of Kittanning stayed at the scene with Harrington until emergency crews arrived.
Police said Headley and his UTV were located at his residence. He reportedly showed signs of impairment and submitted to blood testing. The results are pending toxicology analysis.
Headley’s UTV was seized by police and impounded, and the case remains under investigation.
Welch Funeral Home of Ford City is handling the funeral arrangements.
Also assisting at the scene were Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Dept., Elderton Fire Dept. and Kittanning Ambulance Service.