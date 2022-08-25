RAYBURN TWP. – A 72-year-old Ford City man suffered fatal injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 20 in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County.
Richard Alan Eckner was killed after his vehicle was T-boned by another vehicle at the intersection of Upper Hayes Run Road and Route 28/66.
According to a release issued by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, Eckner was traveling west when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Upper Hayes Run Road and Route 28/66. As a result, Eckner’s Ford Escape was struck in the driver’s side door by a northbound Dodge Durango driven by Erica Kirkpatrick of Kittanning.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage in the crash, state police said.
Kirkpatrick and two minor children suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, reports state. Eckner was pronounced dead on scene by Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Bellas.
Route 28/66 was reportedly closed for almost two hours due to the crash
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Kittanning State Police, the Rayburn Township Volunteer Fire Department, Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department, Pine Township/Templeton Volunteer Fire Department, Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6 Volunteer Fire Department, Kittanning No. 6 Ambulance and Mile’s Towing.
No further details were available, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation by state police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.