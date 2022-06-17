MARIENVILLE — The Forest County Bigfoot Festival Committee celebrated another successful event this past weekend, with interested vendors and participants doubling in size from the first year and adding sponsors.
Committee member Dave Yeany said the festival itself only had some minor changes from the first year, but noted the increase in participation and support as the most important one.
“We added more vendors this year. We had about 35 or 40 vendors last year and we have about 70 this year. We actually turned away about 35 or 40 vendors. We had tremendous interest,” Yeany said.
Vendors came from as far as Arizona, Tennessee and Kentucky to set up at the festival. Yeany recalled last year the festival sold “Bigfoot hunting licenses” to people from Colorado and Texas. He said he believes this might be the largest Bigfoot festival in Pennsylvania.
The festival had a variety of Bigfoot wares and vendor options. He said the festival almost ran out of food last year from the overwhelming draw of people. The food court was well prepared this year, even welcoming in a microbrewery.
The Forest County Bigfoot Festival was started last year with the help of a grant. This year, the success of the festival was dependent on community support from participants attending and businesses willing to back it with sponsorships.
“It was very well supported by the local businesses, and when I say local business I don’t just mean businesses from Marienville, but businesses from the region sponsored it,” Yeany said.
Zenobia Yeany, Dave Yeany’s wife, was the first to bring up the idea of a Bigfoot Festival. Dave Yeany said the idea behind it was to bring businesses to the area and give people something to do they could have fun with. The “Bigfoot hunt” during the festival gives people a reason to go out and see the forest and explore places they might not otherwise.
He said there was great growth in the festival this year, and there’s a “tremendous interest in Bigfoot.” He noted that there are three types of people when it comes to Bigfoot — believers, non-believers and those who just want to have fun. “Everybody on the planet has an opinion about Bigfoot,” he said.
“It’s a real thing, people can laugh about this and people have… but people have sincere beliefs,” Yeany said. “There’s a conviction there. You can doubt them all you want, but you really shouldn’t because you don’t know what they experience. If we are arrogant enough that we think we have everything figured out, we shouldn’t be. We don’t really know everything.
“We added a ‘little foot hunt’ to our hunting opportunities,” Yeany said. “People can participate in that who have mobility issues, kids, whoever, because the actual ‘Bigfoot hunt’ is fairly challenging.”
This consisted of five miniature Bigfoot silhouettes placed around town within walking distance that were easier to find. The larger “Bigfoot hunt” covers a 20-mile radius in the Allegheny National Forest surrounding Marienville, and it took Yeany and his wife six hours to hide all the Bigfoots. Yeany said he was going to be impressed by the person who won the hunt this year.
He said the festival is going to try to stay fresh every year and continue to find what works and what doesn’t. He said festivals sometimes become “stagnant” because they find what works and don’t change anything, but he and his committee don’t want to fall into that rut.