KITTANNING – “Forgiving God,” a feature film by Aaron Dunbar, will premiere on June 11 at Living Water Church on 629 Woodward Avenue in Kittanning.
There will be two showings of the film at 5 p.m. and at 7 p.m.
The doors will open at 4 p.m.
Cast members will be available to meet the public.
Stars include: Dean Cain, Alexandria Sertik, Matthew Utley and Emily Thigpen.
This film has been produced by Blanket Hill Productions and JCFilms Studios.
Film directors are Aaron Dunbar and Jason Campbell. They were assisted by Olivia Morey.
Admission to the film screening is free.
All in the community are invited to attend the film premiere.