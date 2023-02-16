BROOKVILLE – Communities sometimes hastily arise and then also quickly disappear. Such is the story of Modoc City, an oil boom town in Butler County.
In 2022, archaeologist Ashley Nagle, through the study of old newspapers and follow-up field work using ground-penetrating radar, confirmed the location of the vanished town. Her interest in documenting the community and associated artifact finds became the main focus of her master’s thesis.
Ashley Nagle is a MA student in Applied Archaeology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She will be presenting the results of her excavations and survey of Modoc City at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building, located at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
This event is free and the public is invited to attend. For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849-0077.