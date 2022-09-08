FOXBURG – More than $426,700 in state grant funds will help fund the first mile of the bike trail from Foxburg to Emlenton as part of the ARTinCC project, state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) announced this week.

The funding was awarded to the Allegheny River Trail Inc. to further develop the trail within the borough. Specific work will include construction of approximately 1 mile of trail from Route 58 to the Richland Township line and trailhead, disability access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

