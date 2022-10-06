FOXBURG – The Foxburg Art, Wine and Food Festival celebrates its 18th year on Sunday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the heart of the village along the scenic Allegheny River in Clarion County.
Prior to Sunday’s main festival, visitors can kick off their Foxburg Festival experience with a performance of the nationally acclaimed trio, TAKE3, on Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. in Lincoln Hall.
TAKE3 conveys an empowering message of joy and connection through music in a high-energy performance of works ranging from the Beatles’ “Yesterday” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” to “Game of Thrones,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Amazing Grace” and “Stand by Me.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ARCA members and $5 for students. For more TAKE3 information and to buy tickets online, visit alleghenyriverstone.org or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve and pay with cash or check at the door.
The Foxburg Festival will feature a wide variety of artisans and crafters. Each year, new vendors are attracted to the event.
Tickets for a 50/50 raffle will be available during the event at each business, and there is a Chinese Auction at Foxburg Pizza.
While exploring Foxburg’s businesses, be sure to visit the Red Brick Gallery, the area’s premier artist cooperative.
There will be plenty of food vendors lining Main Street, along with local businesses such as Divani Chocolatier and Barista. Or drop in to the Foxburg Wine Cellars, which offers more than 30 varieties of wine along with accessories and gift items.
Throughout the event, music will be provided by Brandon Rae Music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Max Schang Band from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Richard Eustice & Friends from 4 to 6 p.m.
The designated parking area is at A-C Valley Elementary School, located along Route 58. A free shuttle service from the parking area to the festival will be provided. For safety, it is requested that all motorized vehicles, including motorcycles, park at those designated areas. Handicapped parking will be provided close to the event.