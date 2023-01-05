CLARION – Free VITA income tax preparation appointments are available to qualifying Clarion and Jefferson county taxpayers earning $60,000 or less.
Appointment scheduling begins Jan. 9, with tax preparation appointments starting Feb. 6.
For more information, call Community Action Inc. at (814) 226-4785 ext. 107 to leave a name and phone number. A worker will call back to schedule an appointment. Applicants are asked to only call once.
Sign-up sheets are also available at the Brockwayville Depot, the Heritage House and The Foundry Seniors Centers in Jefferson County. Do not call the Centers.