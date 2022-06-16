NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce board of directors met last week to finalize plans for the chamber’s upcoming Freedom Fest on July 2, and to look ahead to the group’s signature event, the Peanut Butter Festival, in September.
Chamber president and events coordinator Gennie Gerow said that Freedom Fest will be held in the Gumtown Park area of New Bethlehem, and offer a number of family events, food and vendors during the day, and cap off with the Independence Day fireworks show above Red Bank Creek that evening.
She told chamber members last week that two bounce houses and an inflatable obstacle course will be on site, along with several children’s games and a dunk tank.
The theme for this year’s event is “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans,” and will feature a program with the local honor guard and keynote speaker Terry George, a Vietnam veteran.
That will lead into an evening performance by the Leatherwood Band, which will play in the park until the fireworks show at dusk.
Gerow also told the chamber board that registration forms are already coming in for food and craft vendors for the Sept. 16-18 Peanut Butter Festival.
“People want their spots for the Peanut Butter Festival,” she said, noting there is still time for other vendors to sign up for the event.
She said that planning for the festival is well underway. Gerow told the board that the peanut butter cook-off will return this year, and that Ryan Wells has stepped forward to organize the 5K race this year.
The motorcycle ride is moving back to Sunday at the festival, Gerow said, adding that it will begin at the VFW parking area. And that Dancer’s Studio in Clarion will again take part with stage entertainment, increasing their performance time from an hour to two hours.
Gerow said that contestants are still needed for the Peanut Butter Festival Queen Scholarship Contest. Forms can be obtained from the chamber office, and the deadline to enter is July 31.
In a final piece of business at last week’s meeting, members debated the need to change the regular board meeting time from 3:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month.
Gerow pointed to scant attendance in recent months, and said that the afternoon time was not good for many people.
She suggested that the chamber consider evening meetings, but other members pointed out a number of evening conflicts and other issues.
While no decision was made on the matter, she said that something needed to be done to not only bring more members to the meetings, but to help fill vacant seats on the chamber board.
“I want to get this board filled,” she said.
Leatherwood
Academy
Presentation
At the start of the June 9 meeting, the Rev. Doug Henry, pastor of the Leatherwood Church, told the chamber board about the soon-to-open Leatherwood Academy, in its new site in the former New Bethlehem Bank building at the corner of Broad and Wood streets.
He said that the Christian school will operate prekindergarten classes, as well as kindergarten through third grade classes this fall. Henry said that while the prekindergarten classes are already full, openings remain in the K-3 classes.
“We’re going to be an alternative to the public school system,” he explained, noting that the school will at first employ four certified teachers, and that it operates under a seven-member school board.
He invited chamber members, along with those interested in enrolling their children, to an open house from 7 to 8 p.m. on June 23 at the school.
Henry also explained that aid for families to pay for tuition may be available through the Children’s Scholarship Fund.
He noted that major renovations have been made to the building to make it suitable for school, and said that everything has been moved into the building from the previous location.
Looking ahead, Henry said the school’s plan is to expand classes through sixth grade in the near future.
“We want to get some more kids signed up,” he said.
“Sounds awesome,” chamber board member Mitch Blose said.
Gerow echoed that statement, encouraging Leatherwood Academy and its students to take part in the chamber’s Peanut Butter Festival parade and the community Christmas parade.