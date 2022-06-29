NEW BETHLEHEM – The Fourth of July has always been about celebrating America’s birth and liberty, and those who have fought to preserve those freedoms.
And this year, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce will not only celebrate America’s birthday with the second annual Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 2, but will pay tribute to a group of Americans who never got the recognition they deserved.
“This is our second year of having the Freedom Fest, with it being expanded more than just for the fireworks,” chamber president and events coordinator Gennie Gerow said. “This year, the chamber is dedicating Freedom Fest to our local Vietnam veterans — the welcome home that they didn’t get in the 1960s and 70s.”
With the official theme of “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans,” Freedom Fest gets underway in New Bethlehem’s Gumtown Park at noon, with food and craft vendors, children’s games, several inflatable bounce houses, a dunk tank and more.
“We saw it as an opportunity to give residents a chance to spend a family-friendly day in the park, not just a fireworks show,” Gerow said of the move to expand the Independence Day festivities last year for the first time.
She said that among the vendors will be the chamber of commerce, which will sell hot dogs, walking tacos, pulled pork sandwiches and more; the Distant Fire Co. with a food item; The Meadows Frozen Custard; and Steve Nulph’s kettle corn.
Other vendors and crafters signed on for the day include Better Than A Belly Rub, Laura’s Thirty-One Bags, the Hawthorn Fire Co., the Southern Clarion County Police Association, a wood crafter and more.
Gerow said several children’s games will be offered, along with the three bounce houses that can be enjoyed with a $5 all-day wristband.
At 1 p.m., the celebrity dunk tank will open, giving attendees a chance to dunk local officials such as New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows, Redbank Valley School District Superintendent Amy Rupp, Coach Blondie’s Amber Kimmel and Maddie Nugent and more.
The Vietnam veterans salute will begin at the park stage at 5:30 p.m. The local American Legion Post 354 will present the colors, while Vietnam veteran Terry George will be the event’s keynote speaker. His talk will be followed by patriotic songs from bagpiper Mike Mazzacho.
“We want all local Vietnam veterans and their families to come to Freedom Fest to be recognized, thanked and properly welcomed home,” Gerow said, inviting all veterans, not just those who served in Vietnam, to attend.
At 7 p.m., the Leatherwood Band will begin its concert on the stage, continuing until the fireworks at dark (approximately 9:30 p.m.).
The fireworks, provided by PyroExtreme, will be launched from the Armstrong County side of Red Bank Creek, offering those in the Gumtown Park area a close up view of the show.
“We want to thank all of our fireworks sponsors,” Gerow said, noting that support for the event was very strong this year.
Also during the day, in conjunction with Freedom Fest, the Redbank Valley History Center, located in the former Northwest Bank building along Broad Street, will host a patriotic concert by the Redbank Valley Community Band from 2 to 3 p.m.
Admission to the concert is free; however, donations will be accepted.