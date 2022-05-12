KITTANNING – Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society will hold its “Echoes of the Past” Living History Weekend at the Armstrong County Historical Museum in Kittanning.
French and Indian War reenactors “Proctor’s Militia” will be at the museum on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The 62nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry Living History Family will be at the museum on Sunday, May 22 from 1 to 4 p.m.
There will be a children’s story time at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Additional features of the event will include talks, demonstrations and displays.
The museum will be open for tours and light refreshments will be provided.
Admission is free.
The museum is located at 300 North McKean Street, Kittanning.
Free parking is available along Vine and McKean streets and in the back of the museum via the North Grant Avenue entrance.
For more information, contact the museum at (724) 548-5707.