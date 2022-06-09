COOKSBURG – Cook Forest State Park will host a series of living history events depicting life during the French and Indian War this weekend, June 11-12.
Highlights of this full two-day encampment include woodland natives, cannon and musket firing, cooking, primitive skills, blacksmithing, tinsmithing, pottery, children’s games, sutler camp, renowned living historians, French and Indian War Era artisans and live tactical engagements.
Visitors ca take a walk back in time along the Black Bear Trail by the Sawmill Center for the Arts during open camp hours to view British, Colonial, French and Native American re-enactors as they portray lifestyles of the 18th century.
The full schedule includes:
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Event is open.
• 10 to 11 a.m. — Murph’s Blacksmithing Demonstration by Dennis Murray, story-teller, blacksmith and Clarion County’s No. 1 liar, across from Sawmill Craft Market.
• 10 a.m. to noon — Turkey Wingbone Call Fabrication by Paul Stillman, living historian from Historically Speaking, in the old Sawmill Classroom, on-going quill and bamboo pen-making demos ($15 for materials).
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cooking Demonstration by Geoffrey Domowicz, Compagnie LeBoeuf chef, along Black Bear Trail at the main encampment site.
• 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — French and Indian War Era Art and Demonstrators. Meet with distinguished artists, authors, artisans and demonstrators in the Old Sawmill Classroom.
• 11 to 11:30 a.m. — Cannon and Musket Firing Demonstration by the camp Corps of Artillery, located in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom.
• 11:30 a.m. to noon — Peril in the Forest, tactical engagement in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the Old Sawmill Classroom.
• 1 to 2 p.m. — “Conrad Weiser: In the Steps of a Peacekeeper” by Richard Pawling, renowned living historian from History Alive!, at the Sawmill Theater (free, but donations towards the event are accepted).
• 2 to 3 p.m. — 18th Century Children’s Games by the Noel family, Compagnie LeBoeuf, along Black Bear Trail at the main encampment site.
• 2:30 to 5 p.m. — Powderhorn and Turkey Wingbone Call Fabrication in the Old Sawmill Classroom ($15 for materials).
• 3 to 5 p.m. — Murph’s Blacksmithing Demonstration across from Sawmill Craft Market.
• 3:30 to 4 p.m. — Cannon and Musket Firing Demonstration, by the camp Corps of Artillery, located in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom.
• 4 to 4:30 p.m. — Peril in the Forest, tactical engagement in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom.
• 7 to 8 p.m. — “1737: Going to Onondaga on the Path of Peace” by Richard Pawling, renowned living historian from History Alive! at the Sawmill Theater (free, but donations accepted).
SUNDAY, JUNE 12
• 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Event is open.
• 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. — 18th Century Sunday Service by the 42nd Highland Regiment, located in the main encampment site along Black Bear Trail.
• 9:30 to 11 a.m. — Murph’s Blacksmithing Demonstration across from Sawmill Craft Market.
• 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. — 18th Century Children’s Games by the Noel Family, Compagnie LeBoeuf, along Black Bear Trail at the main encampment.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Powderhorn and Turkey Wingbone Call Fabrication by Paul Stillman in the old Sawmill Classroom ($15 for materials).
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — French and Indian War Era Art and Demonstrators in the old Sawmill Classroom.
• 11 to 11:30 a.m. — Cannon and Musket Firing Demonstration by the camp Corps of Artillery, in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom.
• 11:30 a.m. to noon — Peril in the Forest, tactical engagement in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom.
• 12:30 to 2 p.m. — Murph’s Blacksmithing Demonstration across from Sawmill Craft Market.
• 2 to 2:30 p.m. — Cannon and Musket Firing Demonstration by the camp Corps of Artillery, in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom.
• 2:30 to 3 p.m. — Peril in the Forest, tactical engagement in the woods along Black Bear Trail across from the old Sawmill Classroom.