RIMERSBURG — What’s the most important thing that makes a football Friday night roll without a hitch?
Food, of course.
Don’t underestimate the value of a full belly for a family rushing to a game after work or members of the marching band staying after school for a home game, or away trip. Actually, it’s a no-brainer. There has to be food.
The Union Music Association is in charge of the concession stand on Friday nights at Union. The parent-run organization backs up the marching band in this case, and while proceeds benefit the music program, anyone who satisfies their Friday night hunger at the stand of course is the primary beneficiary.
“It makes us feel good when people say that they’re glad we are serving food and glad we were open,” said longtime UMA member Susan Murray. “It makes you feel you’re doing a good job. The concession stand is about making money, but another reason to have it open is that all of these people are coming straight from work to see their kid on the field or watching their child in the band. They need fed. It’s a fund-raiser, but people can get their supper when they get there. That is important to me.”
Murray praises all of the parents who have made it their priority to make sure the kids and the band get taken care of on Friday and other times during the year. With so many moving parts on game night, it’s an essential need to have enough hands making things work.
“Parents donate food to feed our kids as well and we have super-awesome parents who are willing to donate food and make food to feed our kids.” Murray said. “During band camp, parents cooked and brought food. Without that, if we didn’t provide the kids food and raise money to do this, how are these kids going to stay after school and get ready for the game?
“They have to be fed, dressed and ready for the field. They don’t have time to eat, or get their own food. If it wasn’t for us providing the meals and the parents stepping up, we definitely thank the parents who have provided meal after meal for these kids.”
Union athletic director Scott Kindel certainly can appreciate a Friday night with available, and good by the way, food at the concession stand.
“It’s key,” said Kindel, who has a daughter active in the band as well. “All of the pieces have to come together to work. Just having something for the people to eat and the sounds and smells to that and the lines, that makes it a Friday night. You don’t see that in all places. The sights and sound of the band playing in the stand, it’s really a family here and the band and sports works so well together.”
His favorite dish?
“Loaded nachos, hot sausage, hot dogs,” he offered. “They also feed them out of school so kids get a meal after school. That’s key for the kids who are staying here from 7:15 a.m. in the morning until game time.”
It’s a 39-member marching band under the direction of Lisa Hummell. The UMA also feeds the visiting bands who play at Union on Fridays, so it’s an all-encompassing for an active body trying to make Fridays the best-case scenario for everyone.